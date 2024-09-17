Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients of the 2024 Spirit of Service Awards

(Washington, DC) – Yesterday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships (Serve DC) hosted the 2024 Spirit of Service Awards to celebrate community members committed to service in Washington, DC. The awards honored District residents, community-based organizations, and businesses for their contributions in volunteerism, national service, philanthropy, and community resilience.



“Every day, countless people and organizations in our community bring our DC values to life through volunteerism and service,” said Mayor Bowser. “The Spirit of Service Awards are a celebration of people going above and beyond to make life better for their neighbors and, in the process, making our whole city better.”



In addition to providing volunteer opportunities and managing the District’s donations, Serve DC supports federal, local, and foundational grants. Serve DC also provides over $4 million in AmeriCorps grants to local nonprofits, schools, and universities to enhance their capacity and develop programs that combat poverty, advance economic opportunity, and promote academic success.



“We are thrilled to recognize DC’s volunteers, businesses, and organizations. It is inspiring to see people from all backgrounds embodying selflessness and a commitment to giving back,” said Serve DC Director Jermaine Dillon. “We want to amplify their efforts and encourage others in the community to come together for the common good.”



The recipients of this year’s Spirit of Service Awards:

Unsung Hometown Hero (Individual): Lewis “Coach Lou” Turner

Unsung Hometown Hero (Individual): Anthony Nelson

Mayor Muriel Bowser DC Hope Award (Organization): Jonelle Henry Presents

Mayor Muriel Bowser DC Hope Award (Individual): Kymone Freeman

Community Impact Award (Individual): Laura Brown

Community Impact Award (Organization): Tsunami Hair Studio, LLC

Public-Private Partnership - Achievement in Collaboration Award (Organization): Constituent Services Worldwide (CSW)

The Commission’s Award for National Service Award (Individual): Rochelle Yancy

Ready, Set, Serve: Emergency Preparedness Award (Individual): Benjamin Curran

The Donor Difference Award: Ryan Jones, DonorsChoose and Emily Garcia, Flamboyan

Student Awards - Ready, Set, Serve Emergency Preparedness Special Recognition: Bethlehem Mekonnen and Novel Urigisa



For more information, please visit the Serve DC website.



