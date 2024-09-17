Liberty Harbor to Hold DogFest, a New Jersey Celebration of Dogs and Dog Lovers

Join us for Dogest 2024 on September 28

Get ready to unleash the fun at Liberty Harbor’s Annual Dogfest in 2024, a premier Jersey City celebration for dog lovers and their furry friends.

We’re thrilled to host our Annual Dogfest again in 2024. We’re excited to bring together the Jersey City community for a day of fun, music, and celebration,” — Victor Mocco

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Harbor is announcing that nn September 28, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the public is invited to the Annual Dogfest in 2024, a premier Jersey City celebration for dog lovers and their furry friends. Come to Regent Street at Liberty Harbor for an afternoon filled with live jazz music, dogs treats, and an array of local vendors.Liberty Harbor Dogfest promises a memorable experience for both pets and their humans. The event will feature:• Live Jazz Music: Enjoy the smooth sounds of live jazz performed by local musicians. The music will set the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of relaxation and fun.• Pet Food Truck: Treat canine companions to gourmet dog treats from our pet food truck, offering a variety of tasty and nutritious options designed for dogs.• 10 Pet-Specific Vendors and 10 Street Fair Vendors: Explore a range of local vendors featuring pet accessories and toys to unique crafts and artisanal items. There will be something for everyone to enjoy and take home.• Caricaturists – Get a drawing of you with your dog to keep the memory of the day forever.“We’re thrilled to host our Annual Dogfest again in 2024. We’re excited to bring together the Jersey City community for a day of fun, music, and celebration,” said Victor Mocco, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for pet lovers to connect, discover new products, and enjoy a lively atmosphere with their beloved pets.”Admission to Liberty Harbor’s Dogfest is free, and all are welcome. Don’t miss this dog - friendly event and support local businesses.About Liberty Harbor’s Dogfest:Our Dogfest is an annual community event at Liberty Harbor celebrating the bond between people and their pets. With a focus on fun, local vendors, and pet-friendly activities, Dogfest aims to create a vibrant and inclusive environment for all pet lovers.

