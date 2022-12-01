12th Annual Holiday celebration and tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening – Dec. 8, 2022
Liberty Harbor Residences are inviting Jersey City residents to attend the annual holiday celebration – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – at the 30 Regent Park.
After the last three years, we are looking forward to welcoming people to our neighborhood and enjoying this event.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Harbor Residences are inviting and encouraging Liberty Harbor and Jersey City residents to attend the annual holiday celebration – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – at the 30 Regent Park. The festive evening will feature the lighting of the neighborhood holiday tree, a petting zoo, refreshments, and a visit from Santa.
— Oscar Fuentes
The program will begin at 5:30 p.m., then, at 6 p.m., the evening’s highlight will happen as residents will light the neighborhood holiday tree. Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests attending in person will have the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening’s festivities.
“The Holiday tree lighting is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Oscar Fuentes, Leasing Director at Liberty Harbor. “After the last three years, we are looking forward to welcoming people to our neighborhood and enjoying this event.”
The annual holiday celebration is free and all ages are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. rain or shine.
About Liberty Harbor
Liberty Harbor is a neighborhood in Jersey City, New Jersey situated on the Morris Canal Big Basin opposite Liberty State Park. It was originally conceived in the 1970s to replace disused land and brownfields. Over the last 20 years, the neighborhood has been reimagined and is now home to a thriving neighborhood consisting of upscale apartment buildings.
