Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,132 in the last 365 days.

12th Annual Holiday celebration and tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening – Dec. 8, 2022

Liberty Harbor Residences are inviting Jersey City residents to attend the annual holiday celebration – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – at the 30 Regent Park.

After the last three years, we are looking forward to welcoming people to our neighborhood and enjoying this event.”
— Oscar Fuentes
JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Harbor Residences are inviting and encouraging Liberty Harbor and Jersey City residents to attend the annual holiday celebration – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – at the 30 Regent Park. The festive evening will feature the lighting of the neighborhood holiday tree, a petting zoo, refreshments, and a visit from Santa.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m., then, at 6 p.m., the evening’s highlight will happen as residents will light the neighborhood holiday tree. Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests attending in person will have the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening’s festivities.

“The Holiday tree lighting is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Oscar Fuentes, Leasing Director at Liberty Harbor. “After the last three years, we are looking forward to welcoming people to our neighborhood and enjoying this event.”

The annual holiday celebration is free and all ages are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. rain or shine.

#####

About Liberty Harbor

Liberty Harbor is a neighborhood in Jersey City, New Jersey situated on the Morris Canal Big Basin opposite Liberty State Park. It was originally conceived in the 1970s to replace disused land and brownfields. Over the last 20 years, the neighborhood has been reimagined and is now home to a thriving neighborhood consisting of upscale apartment buildings.

John Cashman
Digital Firefly Marketing
+1 609-472-0750
email us here

You just read:

12th Annual Holiday celebration and tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening – Dec. 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.