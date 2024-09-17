2024 FIRST RESPONDER THERAPY DOG CONTEST OPENS NATIONWIDE

FHE Health Is Accepting Applications Through November 6

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month, the national behavioral health provider FHE Health launched its second annual campaign to recognize one outstanding therapy dog in the United States for its service. The “ First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award ” is one way that FHE Health is investing in the mental health of first responders and the therapy dogs that support them.The winning dog will receive a $2000 check from FHE Health, as well as a $2500 donation made in their name to FHE Health’s partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation. The non-profit works to improve first responder mental health by helping agencies train and acquire therapy dogs.This year’s contest is back by popular demand. The 2023 award went to the Nashville, Tennessee-based team, Sergeant Bo and his handler Officer Faye Okert, who responded to the Covenant School shooting earlier that same year. More than 50 dogs and their handlers competed. Their heartwarming stories, shared by FHE Health on its website and social media channels, reflected the many different contributions of therapy dogs around the country.Applications for the award are being accepted here . FHE Health is encouraging all dog and pet lovers and therapy dog organizations to get the word out by sharing the link on their website or social media channels.The 2024 application period runs through Wednesday, November 6. After that, a secure and open vote (November 11-22) will determine 10 finalists.The winning dog and its handler will be announced on December 13. The decision will be made by FHE Health’s selection committee of therapy dog trainers, handlers, and representatives from FHE Health’s partner organization First Responders Pack Foundation.About FHE Health: FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves individuals from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

