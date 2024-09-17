'Don’t Give Up the Ship!' New Book from Calvert Task Group Available Today

In honor of Constitution Day, Calvert Task Group proudly announces the launch of their latest book, DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP.

The fate of our country is in the hands of the American people. The time to act is now.” — Calvert Task Group

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year, Calvert Task Group announced the upcoming release of DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP . Today, in recognition of this being Constitution Day, they proudly celebrate the launch of their new book.Seventeen military officers, most U.S. Naval Academy graduates, applying insights shaped by combat, command, and senior leadership experience, illuminate the divisive threat of woke politics that has infected the United States military and is attacking the foundation of America. Showing these malign influences endanger our security, they urge readers to stand against the crisis and defend the principles that have made America strong.Early Praise for DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP!“Don't Give Up the Ship! is the kind of patriotic message every American can rally around. It is an important book about a topic vital to our survival.”–Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives“Everybody who cares about our Navy, and our entire military, needs to read this book. It is chock full of truth, research, and perspective you can only get from patriots dedicated to defeating leftist indoctrination and refocusing the military on its core mission: deterring, fighting, and winning our nation’s wars. Our warfighters need this book!”–Pete Hegseth, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, and author of Battle for the American Mind“The Calvert Task Group clearly recognizes that we are locked in a struggle for the soul of our nation. They effectively expose the insidious, but very real, threats that to our military’s readiness and our nation’s unity.”–Brig Gen. Christopher Petty, U.S. Army (ret), Board Member, STARRS, Creator of the Battle Digest Military History Series“Don’t Give Up the Ship! is a gripping book that metaphorically identifies our Constitutional Republic as a Ship which is quickly sinking and must be saved through the combined efforts of citizens–all hands on deck. They are sounding the alarm to the greatest threats to the survival of our Republic, which has infected our Nation and military as it diminishes equal opportunity and meritocracy, thereby degrading warfighting readiness.”–Maj Gen. Joe Arbuckle, U.S. Army (ret)"The veterans responsible for the essays in this work provide readers a compelling testimony of the U.S. military's perilous path and a persuasive invitation for us to right the ship before it is too late."–Matt Lohmeier, former Lt Col, US Space Force and author of Irresistible RevolutionPraised by Mike Huckabee as “true American heroes who have literally fought for our freedoms and now find themselves fighting for the country in a way they never imagined,” The Calvert Task Group is sharing a message in DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP! that must be heard.“DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP! is a distress call,” Tom Burbage, Captain U.S. Navy (ret) and President of The Calvert Task Group says. “In nautical terms it is the sounding of General Quarters on a warship…All hands man your battle stations!’ A compendium of personal expressions, the book captures the shared sense of deep concern for the drift of our military and our nation away from Constitutional and patriotic fundamentals that have made America the land of the free and the home of the brave.”ABOUT THE BOOK:The warning signs are obvious. American freedoms and our nation itself are under siege from within and without. We face unprecedented circumstances. China's expansionist ambitions pose an existential threat. Threats to the international order from Russia, Iran, the DPRK, and radical Islam add depth, urgency, and complexity to our nation’s challenges. At the same time, we are facing unprecedented internal challenges as our societal or cultural norms including the economy, the press and social media, election integrity, academia, and our national borders are increasingly under duress and about to fail us. These internal and external threats have combined to put immense pressures on our military. It is no longer certain that the U.S. military can defend us from our enemies abroad. It is also no longer clear our nation’s young people will answer the call to join the military to defend our Republic and way of life.Our military is the backbone of our Republic and ensures our American freedoms. Calvert Task Group sounds the alarm about the erosion of core Navy values of courage, honor, and commitment by progressive politics. Seventeen military officers, most U.S. Naval Academy graduates, apply their insights shaped by combat, command, and senior leadership experience, to illuminate the divisive threat of woke politics. Politicizing our military endangers security, erodes readiness, and risks wartime defeat.The fate of our country is in the hands of the American people. The time to act is now.Don't Give Up The Ship: Woke Politics Are Endangering Our Military And Our Nation (Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9908255-0-5) is now available at Amazon Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.ABOUT CALVERT TASK GROUP:Calvert Task Group is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. The website is www.calverttaskgroup.org . The group's purpose is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Navy. For further information visit: http://calverttaskgroup.org/ For author interviews, events, review copies, or other publicity-related queries, please contact: CAPT Brent Ramsey, Calvert Task Group, +1 828-734-1146, honor@calverttaskgroup.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.