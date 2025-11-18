5 Overlooked Treatments for Trauma—and the Sacred Power of the Subconscious

Deep Medicine for Trauma, Available Now Transformational Healer and Hypnotherapist, Jane Hiatt

In her new book, Deep Medicine for Trauma, Jane Hiatt introduces a groundbreaking blend of hypnotherapy, spirituality, and subconscious healing.

This book is a balm for anyone carrying unseen or unhealed wounds… Through the gentle yet powerful practices of hypnotherapy and imagery, these five treatments illuminate a path back to wholeness.” — Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times bestselling author

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Deep Medicine for Trauma , transformational healer and hypnotherapist Jane Hiatt guides readers into the hidden territories where trauma actually lives—the subconscious—alleviating distress through five powerful, often overlooked treatments delivered within the container of hypnotherapy. Rather than a clinical manual or a personal memoir, this book reads like a sequence of riveting inner expeditions: real client journeys that move through developmental, prenatal, intergenerational, and even past-life wounds to reframe the stories that keep people stuck.Just as a skilled guide knows how to navigate unfamiliar terrain, Hiatt brings more than three decades of practice (hypnotherapist since 1992; ordained Unity minister since 2015) to help readers identify the “story potions”—inherited beliefs, buried emotions, and protective patterns—that quietly shape a life. With compassion, imagery, and spiritual insight, she shows how the sacred and subconscious can meet to release pain and restore wholeness.“Trauma changes our inner story,” Hiatt explains. “When we enter the subconscious with love and curiosity, we can rewrite that story—and reclaim the brilliance that was never lost.”Unlike traditional trauma books, Deep Medicine for Trauma is an accessible, page-turning read that blends gripping session narratives with practical tools. Through clear explanations and imaginative exercises, Hiatt makes complex inner work feel safe, understandable, and empowering—inviting readers not merely to cope, but to truly transform.Key takeaways from Deep Medicine for Trauma include:• Why unresolved trauma lives in the subconscious—and how to reach it safely.• Five deep treatments that address developmental, prenatal, ancestral, and past-life wounds.• How to recognize and transform “story potions” (limiting beliefs) into liberating truths.• Practical imagery, hypnotherapy-based tools, and spiritual practices for lasting change.• A compassionate path beyond symptom relief—toward self-trust, purpose, and joy.Rooted in decades of healing work and enriched by sacred imagination, Deep Medicine for Trauma is more than a book—it’s a map for those ready to move beyond survival and into soul-level restoration.Early Praise for Deep Medicine for Trauma“This book is a balm for anyone carrying unseen or unhealed wounds… Through the gentle yet powerful practices of hypnotherapy and imagery, these five treatments illuminate a path back to wholeness.” —Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times bestselling author“A truly transformative read… It invites readers into a deeper kind of healing, one that reaches beyond the surface and awakens what’s been waiting within.” —Keila Shaheen, bestselling author of The Shadow Work Journal“With poetic power and clinical depth, it blends story, hypnotherapy, and radical self-trust… For anyone seeking healing that touches the nervous system, the energy field, and the soul—this book is wise, beautiful, and deeply needed.” —Rev. Tamera Schmidt, Enlightened Coach founder and Infinite Possibilities TrainerAVAILABILITYPublished by Sparklighter Publishing, Deep Medicine for Trauma: 5 Powerful Treatments for Healing That Experts Have Overlooked (Trade Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9932093-0-2; eBook ISBN: 979-8-9932093-1-9) is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking requests, please contact Jane Hiatt at janeyhiatt@gmail.com or 541-390-8244.ABOUT THE AUTHORJane Hiatt is a transformational healer, hypnotherapist, and ordained Unity minister whose work bridges the subconscious mind with soul-deep restoration. Since 1992, she has helped clients uncover and heal developmental, ancestral, and past-life trauma through the sacred tools of love, imagination, and story. Learn more at janehiatt.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.