PSD Announces 09-23-2024 Second Full Panel Meeting of The VT NDCAP

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT-NDCAP) will hold its second regular meeting of 2024 on Monday evening, September 23, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM. At this meeting, NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates on recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. Recent activities of the Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also be discussed. A discussion regarding deadlines for meeting presentations availability prior to Full Panel meetings may also occur.
The complete agenda for the September 23rd meeting may be viewed at:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/document/meeting-agenda-09-23-2024
Votes on Panel agenda items may occur.
