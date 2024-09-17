BRIOTIX HEALTH Launches BxPulse

Next Generation Data Warehouse Empowers Employers with Data-Driven Employee Care

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briotix Health has launched BxPulse , a Data Warehouse technology solution designed to break down occupational health data silos and deliver actionable employee care insights. Leveraging AI and predictive analytics, BxPulse enables companies to significantly improve employee health by optimizing existing data spread across disparate systems. The platform empowers employers to enhance workplace well-being through timely, informed, data-driven decision-making."Combining AI-driven analysis of disparate occupational health data sources with Briotix Health's expertise in provider services can deliver tremendous new advantages for safety, claims cost reduction, and future innovation," says Russ Hertzberg, CTO at Briotix Health. "By ingesting and cleansing multiple occupational health data sources into a single repository, we are empowering employers to identify risk areas and enhance injury prevention efforts quickly."BxPulse consolidates data from across systems for use in predictive decision-making. PulseChecks, automatic alerts to key stakeholders for increased risk areas, allow safety personnel to intervene early in the cycle of workplace injuries and discomforts, preventing more severe outcomes. Additionally, with the OSHA data explorer and pipeline, companies can benchmark their safety data against industry standards.BxPulse is the next generation in Data Warehouse software for Occupational Health, combining the growing power and capability of artificial intelligence with the expertise of seasoned ergonomic professionals. Mass customization of top-priority data ingestion pipelines allows for enhanced safety initiatives across the entire organization's workforce.Find out more about BxPulse.ABOUT BRIOTIX HEALTHFrom hiring to retiring, Briotix Health delivers unparalleled health and wellness solutions, to achieve meaningful results for employees throughout their careers. We specialize in enhancing performance, preventing injuries, and facilitating the recovery of employees while reducing occupational risks and improving workplace health.Briotix Health's clients include many Fortune 500 companies and their global operations and a significant number of the largest insurers and their proxies. Based in the United States, the company services clients throughout the United States and in more than 55 countries.

