ITALIAN MOTOR VALLEY COMES TO THE USA WITH PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

MODENA, ITALY, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public-private alliance for tourism in Modena. It is the ‘model’ proposed for the Emilian city by Mayor Massimo Mezzetti and Angelica Ferri Personali.Modena is preparing to become more and more a destination for American tourists. To be successful are the peculiarities of the Motor Valley, then: engines and food and wine. This is why the public is teaming up with the private sector to identify possible alliances to make Modena and its land increasingly attractive. History, food and wine, nature, motors. To tell about the Modena area and its riches, a short list is not enough. Tourists and travelers, including foreigners, however, are learning about it, and the economic data are positive.In the first half of this year in the Emilian city, tourist presences increased by 4.5 percent compared to 2023; in the province the figure rises to +5.5 percent.Reporting the data is Massimo Mezzetti, mayor since last June. “Almost a million people have been guests of accommodations at least one night in our province. “We are working to increase the attractiveness of Modena,” he explains, ”understood as a land that ranges from the urban center with its medieval treasure that is a Unesco heritage site to the localities of the Apennines and the jewels of the Emilian countryside.Not only history and landscapes: the area's excellence can also be found at the table and on the road, as witnessed by the Motor Valley, a unique district in the world for mechanics and motors. Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Dallara, Pagani, complemented by a network of high-end artisans.'These results also start from a synergistic work that must unite the public with private individuals' as I reasoned with Angelica Ferri Personali, who manages the historic mansion La Personala in Mirandola (Mo), now become a luxury resort, also emblazoned by Forbs.The villa, with its suites and business and private events, has seen a significant increase in foreign attendance in recent months: 'The United States is the emerging market: they choose us not only to stay during trips to Emilia but also to celebrate weddings and anniversaries,' says Ferri Personali, who revived the village dating back to 1100 after a disastrous earthquake. Americans are attracted to Italy our country has and of the attractions our country has, towards them.'The positive results,' Mayor Mezzetti continued, 'need to be accompanied by an increasingly reasoned promotion strategy because what visitors can have in Modena is a truly great experience. I also spoke about this with U.S. Consul General Daniela Ballard, who honored me with a visit from her a few weeks after my election. We are working to strengthen the relationship with this great country also from the tourism point of view.'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.