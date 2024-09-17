Strengthening Institutional Responses to Domestic and Gender-Based Violence

SARAJEVO, 17 September 2024 - Police officers responding to calls for help, prosecutors building cases as well as judges applying the law are at the forefront of combating domestic violence. Today’s joint session of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) parliamentary committees continues the discussion on institutional responses to domestic and gender-based violence, with a focus on the role of the law enforcement and justice sectors.

Organized in co-operation with four parliamentary committees—the gender equality committees of both houses, the Committee for Security, and the Committee for Human Rights and Freedoms—this session, supported by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), highlights a commitment to improve these responses.

Aida Obuća, Chair of the Committee for Gender Equality of the House of Peoples, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “Following the success of the first session, we are moving forward, seeking new solutions to improve the judicial response to violence against women and domestic violence. Together, we aim to address key challenges and strengthen the legal framework.”

Following the joint session, Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, said that the role of the police and justice sectors within the broader societal responses is critical. “By gathering key decision-makers with the aim of understanding the core responsibilities and real, practical challenges on the ground for the police and justice sector, the FBiH Parliament is taking an essential step towards further implementing international obligations.”

This thematic session on the institutional response to domestic violence and violence against women in the FBiH Parliament is a unique opportunity to exchange experiences with the judiciary, prosecutor offices as well as with law enforcement, and to expedite the process of amending relevant laws. In this sense, Miomirka Mila Melank, Chair of the Committee for Human Rights and Freedoms of the House of Peoples of FBiH Parliament, emphasized that “We will have the chance to address the weakest points in the system and improve the protection and safety of the most vulnerable groups in society.”

One of the conclusions from the First Session highlighted the critical role of the police and justice sectors within the broader societal responses as well as the need to further examine the specific challenges these sectors face at the ground level.

"When we look at the composition of the speakers at this session—those of us from the departmental committees of Parliament, as well as prosecutors, judges, inspectors, and representatives of the OSCE—it is evident that our goal is to encourage society as a whole to address the issue of gender-based violence and domestic violence,” said Dragan Mioković, Speaker of the House of representatives of the FBiH Parliament.

The FBiH Parliament is taking a crucial step toward carrying out its international obligations by bringing together important decision-makers to gain an understanding the fundamental duties and actual, practical challenges facing the police and justice sector. Alma Kratina, Chair of the Committee for Gender Equality of the House of Representatives, stressed that only the police as well as judicial sector representatives, through their practical experience, can define necessary directions to amend the Criminal Code and the new Law on Protection from Domestic and Gender-Based Violence. This is crucial to align the legal framework with the Istanbul Convention and Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO) recommendations. She noted that as the Government has yet to submit these laws to Parliament, today's discussions will offer valuable input to strengthen victim protection and impose stricter penalties on abusers.

This thematic session is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH’s broader initiative to combat domestic and gender-based violence and recognizes the valuable work that members of the parliament have already accomplished.