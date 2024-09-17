“I have so much to live for” – Ziggy’s story

After a difficult adolescence, Ziggy found himself in a constant roulette of manic episodes. With support from family, friends and professionals, like our Rethink Mental Illness Advice and Information Service, Ziggy is now able to enjoy life.

My story of bipolar disorder started when I was 14 years old. Like most teens, I went through a rebellious stage. Now looking back at it, the environment I was growing up in and the kids I was hanging around with were definitely a bad influence on me. My antisocial, rebellious behaviour was a way to impress them, not who I intended to be.

Unfortunately, a combination of bad choices and bad role models have a massive impact on who and how we are. I had an inner conflict with what I felt and who I wanted to be. And those were my first signs of bipolar disorder.

My mother raised me and my siblings on her own at that time. She was always in my life, even now, supportive and hardworking. Unfortunately, I became too much to handle and understand. I was sent back to live with my father in Zimbabwe.

My relationship with him did not exist. He understood very little about mental health and had a lack of understanding. I went through manic episodes; a constant roulette of happiness and depression. Sleepless nights became my new routine. For years, I felt hopeless. I felt I had no one and it was pointless to live. I tried to end my life several times.