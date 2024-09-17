MEC Isaac Sileku meets with the Group Chief Executive Officer of PRASA

The Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, had his first official meeting with the Group Chief Executive Officer of PRASA, Hishaam Emeran.

The discussions centred around the needs of the Western Cape Public Transport Network and the role that PRASA can play as the future backbone of this network and in the restoration of rail to its former glory in the province.

The Minister was informed that recently significant progress in enhancing passenger rail was achieved with the incremental restoration and reopening of strategic stations along the Central Line. The most successful project to date is the incremental reintroduction of services in the Khayelitsha corridor. This line serves a large population with limited and expensive transport options since the line was closed in 2019.

This line, and others, will return urban rail services to the Metro, while it will reduce the number of vehicles on roads and congestion in and around Cape Town during peak hours.

The Department of Mobility and PRASA also discussed additional expansion plans. ‘The warm reception received from the Group Chief Executive Officer of PRASA, as well as the constructive and honest discussions around passenger rail were encouraging,’ Minister Sileku said.

Minister Sileku said PRASA, the Department of Mobility, and other parties, want passenger rail to be the backbone of public transport while other modes of transport must offer complementary services.

‘PRASA is working towards certain goals, and they are willing to be guided in this by the Integrated Transport Plan of transport facilitators, such as Western Cape Department of Mobility. Money and capacities are limited, hence the incremental approach in opening rail lines in and around the Western Cape Metro.’ Minister Sileku said.

Minister Sileku said the various partners in the public transport network must regard rail transport as an asset in moving people.

‘We cannot allow vandalism and theft to have the same adverse effect on rail transport as in the past. I look forward to working together with PRASA for the remainder of my tenure as Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape and I believe meaningful partnerships are going to move our province forward. It will also make an impact on commuter and the entire economic value chain,’ Minister Sileku said.

