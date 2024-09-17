Novaturas Achieves 25% Boost in Sales Efficiency with Creatio’s No-Code Platform

Leading Baltic tour operator leverages Creatio to enhance operational visibility and sales amplification

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Novaturas, a Lithuanian travel and leisure company, is harnessing no-code technology to revolutionize its operations and drive growth.Novaturas is the largest tour operator in the Baltic region, with a well-recognized brand and strong market position built over time since 1999. Despite its market leadership, the company faced challenges in effectively managing its sales processes and lacked visibility into its performance. This affected its ability to make data-driven decisions and optimize operations in the dynamic travel market.The tour operator sought a solution to digitize processes, increase efficiency, and gain clear visibility into its sales operations. With Creatio, Novaturas implemented a comprehensive CRM system that seamlessly integrated with their existing reservation system, creating a flexible platform capable of adapting to their unique business requirements."Our purpose and main focus were that from the first day of using the system, every employee could feel that the system is helping their work, not taking time from their daily tasks," says Kazimieras Jarmalis, Head of Direct Sales at Novaturas.The implementation of Creatio's no-code platform has resulted in a 25% increase in overall sales team efficiency and up to 45% improvement in conversion rates. Novaturas has also gained enhanced visibility into marketing channel performance and benefited from automated lead distribution and workflow processes.For more information about how Creatio empowers Novaturas’ operations, follow this link About NovaturasFounded in 1999, Novaturas is the leading tour operator in the Baltic states. With a focus on outgoing tourism, Novaturas serves both B2B and B2C markets, offering a wide range of travel services across multiple countries.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

