Ad Scientiam to Provide Digital Biomarker Expertise to Abata Therapeutics in First Treg Cell Trial for Progressive MS

Ad Scientiam to provide digital biomarker expertise to Abata Therapeutics in a first-in-human Phase I clinical study of ABA-101 in patients with progressive MS

PARIS, FRANCE, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam, a global leader in digital biomarkers , has announced that it will provide digital biomarker services and expertise to Abata Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on transforming lives with regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies, in a first-in-human Phase I clinical study of ABA-101 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. As part of this study, Ad Scientiam’s digital biomarker technology will be used to characterize key functional parameters in participants over time.Ad Scientiam will leverage its MSCopilot® software technology to support Abata’s first-in-human study of ABA-101.MSCopilotis a device that collects data on the main dimensions affected by MS: ambulation/mobility, upper extremity function, cognition, and low-contrast visual acuity. A customized version of this technology will be deployed in the ABA-101 study."Recent advances in the understanding of MS pathophysiology suggest that disability worsening in MS patients occurs independently of relapses. With our device, we have an exciting opportunity to create a valuable dataset of potential outcomes, allowing the detection of this smoldering disease ," says Dr. Saad Zinaï, Ad Scientiam’s Chief Medical Officer. “To work with an innovative company like Abata, that is developing potentially transformative new therapies for autoimmune diseases, is a great opportunity and highly validating for our technology.”"ABA-101 is a first-in-class potential treatment for progressive MS patients for whom no sufficient therapeutic options currently exist. We're thrilled to work with the Ad Scientiam team to utilize digital biomarkers related to the disability status of these patients in our FIH trial, helping us access disability measures at a higher frequency throughout the study," said Leonard L. Dragone, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Abata.About Ad ScientiamWe strongly believe that continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life is crucial for delivering better care.To achieve this, we create and clinically validate digital biomarkers that make these previously undetectable changes visible. These biomarkers are developed from data collected by digital tools such as smartphones and are transformed using proprietary algorithms.We have gained the trust of hospital institutions such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) and pharmaceutical companies including Biogen, Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer, Vertex, and Merck. In 2019, we launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for self-assessment of patients with multiple sclerosis. We are currently validating new devices in neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental disorders. Ad Scientiam’s Quality Management System is in compliance with ISO 13485.Check our LinkedIn, our Facebook page, our Instagram or visit adscientiam.comPress contact: press@adscientiam.com

