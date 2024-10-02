Aryza Group Expands Insolvency Expertise with Acquisition of NTI

Aryza

Aryza Group strengthens its presence in the insolvency sector with the acquisition of NTI.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aryza Group, a leading provider of financial software solutions, has strengthened its presence in the insolvency sector with the acquisition of NTI, the UK’s largest bespoke training provider for restructuring, insolvency, and debt management solutions.

With NTI’s expertise in delivering professional exam training, compliance reviews, technical helplines, and personal insolvency solutions, Aryza will continue to enhance its insolvency offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This acquisition solidifies Aryza’s position at the forefront of industry developments, enabling it to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions.

NTI’s management solutions further strengthen Aryza’s ability to offer comprehensive services adapted to current industry requirements, ensuring clients receive a holistic approach to their needs.

As a trusted EdTech provider, NTI’s flexible digital training platform offers on-demand access to bespoke exam training and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses. These are delivered by qualified insolvency professionals, ensuring students receive mentored support and focused, exam-centric materials.

Robert Doherty, Global Head of Insolvency at Aryza, commented:

“This partnership reinforces Aryza’s commitment to delivering industry-leading insolvency solutions. NTI’s deep-rooted expertise and innovative training programs will play a key role in shaping our ongoing product development, ensuring we provide the best possible support for our clients, further validating our product strategy. Together, we will elevate Aryza’s presence in the insolvency sector and continue to meet the industry’s ever-evolving needs.”

Neil Taylor, Founder and Managing Director at NTI said:

“The whole NTI team are delighted to join the Aryza family. Meeting with and talking to members of the team we were captivated by the energy, ambition and innovative desire that exceeds even our own. Joining Aryza means we can instantly offer so much more to our clients and prospects, whilst continuing to deliver training and support to the insolvency and restructuring sector. Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but in this case the combination of our businesses ensures the future of NTI can match and exceed our present.”

By combining their strengths, Aryza and NTI aim to expand Aryza’s reach within the insolvency sector. NTI’s technical services and commitment to quality education perfectly align with Aryza’s goal of delivering comprehensive financial solutions. This partnership will open new opportunities for growth and collaboration, enhancing the value both brands bring to the market.

About Aryza

Aryza is a provider of end-to-end, mission-critical automation software to business customers in regulated industries, focused on the lending, credit, debt recovery and insolvency sectors. Aryza’s solutions automate a wide range of back and middle office activities including customer data collection, administration, and payment processing, covering every stage of the debt cycle. Its scalable technology platform is capable of meeting high volume, high complexity needs and helps customers significantly increase efficiency while ensuring compliance with local legislation. Aryza’s solutions are underpinned by unrivalled expertise and powerful data and are designed to have a positive impact on the financial health and wellbeing of our customer’s customers around the world. Since its foundation in 2002, the business has grown rapidly. Today it has global operations across four continents. For more information visit https://www.aryza.com/

