Cyntexa Expands Service Portfolio With IT Staff Augmentation Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa, a leading IT consulting company today announced the expansion of its service offerings with IT staff augmentation services. This strategic decision enhances the company’s ability to provide flexible, scalable, and highly skilled talent to meet the growing needs of organizations across multiple industries.

Cyntexa has a strong presence in the CRM and cloud consulting space and has assisted numerous organizations with streamlining their operations and maximizing technology investments.

With the introduction of IT staff augmentation services, Cyntexa aims to bridge the talent gap for organizations by offering a cost-effective solution to quickly scale their teams with skilled IT professionals.

The company will provide access to a diverse pool of certified experts, including administrators, developers, quality assurance engineers, architects, consultants, business analysts, and project managers, all skilled in leading technologies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nintex, and AWS.

By leveraging Cyntexa’s IT staff augmentation services, organizations can adapt to fluctuating project demands, reduce hiring time, and maintain operational efficiency without the long-term commitment of full-time hires.

Tanushri Goyal, Head of Growth & Strategy at Cyntexa, said, “We are excited to expand our service offerings with IT staff augmentation, a strategic step in our commitment to delivering comprehensive, scalable, and high-quality IT solutions. Our augmented teams seamlessly integrate with clients’ existing teams, ensuring they have the right expertise at the right time to accelerate project success and drive organizational growth.”

Cyntexa is a global leader in IT consulting services enabling organizations to streamline their operations by leveraging technology and expert guidance. Their service offerings include CRM, cloud consulting, IT staff augmentation, and digital product engineering services. With a team of over 400 professionals, the company has delivered 900+ projects to its 675+ clientele worldwide.

