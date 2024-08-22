Cyntexa Enhances IT Portfolio with Advanced Cloud Solutions and Security Services

Cyntexa's Advanced Cloud Solutions and Security Services

Extending cloud services to ignite your cloud potential: a strategic fusion of technology and experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa, one of the leading names in cloud computing consulting services, is delighted to announce the expansion of its services. In addition to cloud consulting services, it now provides cloud migration, application development, security solutions, managed cloud services.

These services will serve as an extension of cloud services alongside Salesforce and ServiceNow offerings. The motive behind this is to become a one-stop shop for businesses looking for an overall package of cloud computing, security, and application development services, simultaneously keeping the system secure and sound throughout.

"The Cloud revolution is indeed moving to the next phase, and that's for sure. Looking at industry trends, businesses are quickly shifting to the cloud to keep their data and applications close yet secure. Mere performance, cost, scalability, and workload management aren't the need of the hour; continuous innovation and upgradation is what everyone wants," says Shrey Sharma, CEO at Cyntexa.

"We, as a provider of cloud consulting services, know how to get this done and how to architect the perfect cloud solution that best fits your needs. By putting digital experiences first, we are aiming to equip maximum businesses with the cloud for the next decade's needs," he said on the launch of these new services.

The core technologies are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The new services include:

- Cloud Application Development:

Aims at delivering unified solution and delivering custom cloud application development services along with the implementation of the latest technologies and best practices.

- Cloud Migration Services:

Offers secure cloud migrations services from on-premises to cloud and cloud to cloud under expert guidance and execution for seamless transitions to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.

- Managed Cloud Services:

Mere cloud development isn't enough; this service will include supporting businesses at every stage of the cloud journey. Major offerings will consist of public and private cloud-managed services, optimization, networking and security, and ongoing support to ensure peak performance and cost efficiency.

- Cloud Security Solutions:

In the absence of appropriate security measures and compliance adherence, the cloud becomes prone to threat. With reliable cloud security solutions, their experts will provide advanced protection measures to safeguard data and applications across cloud infrastructures.

Vishwajeet Srivastava shared, "I'm excited to announce our new suite of cloud services, designed to transform and modernize our clients' operations. These offerings will empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, security, and innovation, allowing them to focus on their core competencies while our experts are taking good care of their cloud infrastructure, development, and security needs."

He added more," Customer success is an uncompromisable for us. And the launch of these services is again a testament to authenticating this. Our customers now have more scope to elevate digital transformation across their operations with certified industry-grade experts by their side. As technology continues to evolve, our team will ensure that all our clients are receiving seamless and future-proof benefits from these advanced solutions in the long-run."

Cyntexa has been in the market offering multi-cloud services on Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Nintex. With the inclusion of AWS, GCP, and Azure, businesses will be able to access extensive services with ease and confidence, knowing that their investment is safe in the hands of trusted cloud advisors.

Secure and Streamline Your Business with Cyntexa's new cloud services! These new IT solutions are designed to help you thrive. Visit Cyntexa now to get started on your digital transformation.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Established in 2018, Cyntexa has emerged as a global leader in Cloud Consulting Services. With its clientele spread across the globe, Cyntexa has been delivering exceptional results to businesses in the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, Singapore, and India.

Cloud professionals possess high deliverability in architecture, design, development, integration, and implementation of bespoke multi-cloud solutions for industries like finance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and more.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and client success, Cyntexa is poised for continued growth as a top consulting and development firm. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and delivering exceptional solutions remains at the forefront of their operations, ensuring they consistently meet and exceed client expectations.

