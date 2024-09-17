Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua - Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue our joint...15 September 2024, 11:00
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.