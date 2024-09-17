Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,972 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, September 17 - To His Excellency Mr. Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua - Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue our joint...

15 September 2024, 11:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more