OmnySense Leverages Med LMs to Deliver Immediate Medical Assessments at Home

OmnySense announces its proprietary method of harnessing Medical Language Models to provide consumers at home with an immediate and verified medical assessment

Our built-in verification procedure, whereby the analysis provided is double-checked against a second Med LM, is like a “Second Opinion”, and thus increases the confidence level of the consumer”
— Yossi Aldar CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmnySense’s newly-announced medical assessment technology is a service which uses the medical parameters recorded by OmnySense’s system as the basis of a dialog with Med LMs which is managed automatically. The output from this dialog is a medical assessment which is provided directly to the consumer, where the assessment exploits the deep medical knowledge and inference abilities of the new generation of medical large-language models. The automatic generation of this assessment takes into account the consumer’s medical history, symptoms and medications, together with the baseline and recent values of his/her vital signs, respiratory data and cardiac data. In a unique and patent-pending feature, the report generated is double-checked against a second Med LM in order to verify the validity of the medical analysis provided.

OmnySense’s system for performing the checkup uses the company’s proprietary thermometer-shaped device - the only device that generates a broad dataset of clinical parameters, simultaneously and consistently - coupled with proprietary algorithms which extract key parameters from the sensors integrated along its length. The advantage of this approach is that a broad and consistent set of medical parameters is recorded during a simple 30 second thermometer reading, and the broadness of the parameter set produced ensures that there is sufficient data for the AI analysis to yield useful results.

