PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 PhilHealth commits to fast track highest case rate adjustment in 12 years as Bong Go reminds officials to fulfill commitments The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has committed to increasing its case rate by 50% in November of this year, a month earlier than its initial target, following three Senate public hearings presided over by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Senate Committee Chairperson on Health and Demography. This will be the second round of increases in care rates in 2024, following persistent appeals by Senator Go to ease the financial burden on Filipinos facing out-of-pocket medical expenses amid discovery of existence of excess funds in PhilHealth. PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma earlier admitted that there was a 12-year delay in updating the case rates, contributing to the financial struggles of many members and their families. This prompted Senator Go, in the last Senate hearing on health, to describe PhilHealth's case rate as "insufficient." "PhilHealth must deliver on its promises to the people whose health they are mandated to protect. First, to increase its case rates, which have been insufficient in covering medical costs. Napakaliit po talaga ng case rates," Go said. Senator Go elaborated on this further in a radio phone patch interview last Thursday, September 12, by saying that inflation has to be factored in. "Tinaasan nila noong February ng 30%, ngayon nangako sila before the end of the year ends, again another 50% case rate. Pero ang tanong dito, tumaas rin ba ang presyo, may inflation tayo. So dapat po'y taasan pa nila ang case rate para ma-cover naman ito sa pangangailangan natin dahil marami pong kababayan natin ang naghihirap po talaga lalo na kung may sakit," Go stressed. Senator Go likewise reminded PhilHealth officials to always consider the poor and disadvantaged patients in their decision-making, reminding them of PhilHealth's mandate. "Sana naman ay magising na ang pamunuan ng PhilHealth. Sana ay maintindihan na nila ang tunay nilang mandato sa mga Pilipino - ang prumotekta at hindi ang mangolekta. Hindi naman sila mga bangko na dapat mag-ipon nang mag-ipon," Go said. "My stand is clear: funds of PhilHealth must be used for health to protect the lives of Filipinos! Ang pondo para sa health ay dapat gamitin para maproteksyunan ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," Go urged, adding that the budget allocated for health in PhilHealth must be used for healthcare purposes. In the same Senate inquiry, Go observed the disparity between member contributions and benefits, which PhilHealth must immediately address. "Paanong ganito kalaki iyong binabayad pero ganito kaliit ang binabawas?" Go asked. Having said this, the lawmaker from Davao City reminded PhilHealth to honor this commitment to case rate adjustment, saying that his committee will continue to exercise its oversight functions over the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act. Senator Go further said that the health and well-being of Filipinos should never be compromised due to outdated policies of the government. "We will continue to fight for affordable and accessible healthcare for our people and oppose anti-poor policies of PhilHealth," Go concluded.

