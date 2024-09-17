PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 WDSF Cebu Open 2024: Bong Go's support elevates Philippine DanceSport At the recently concluded World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2024, held from September 13 to 15, the spotlight was not only on the athletes competing but also on the vital support that helped make the event possible. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, played a key role in securing funding through the partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), ensuring the success of one of Asia's largest DanceSport competitions. The event, hosted at the Waterfront Hotel's Grand Ballroom in Cebu City, attracted competitors from all 17 regions of the Philippines as well as international participants. The championship was a significant moment for DanceSport in the country, further cementing its place on the global map. Go's continued support for sports, especially less mainstream ones like DanceSport, underscores his vision of promoting inclusivity and opportunity for all Filipino athletes. "DanceSport, like many other disciplines, is an expression of our culture and our identity. More than just winning competitions, we aim to give athletes a platform to excel, whether they're on the national or world stage. This is the Philippines--where sports are not just for the privileged but for every Filipino with a passion to excel," Go said. As the Senate Sports Committee Chairperson, Go has consistently championed grassroots sports, recognizing the potential of programs that allow young athletes from across the country to develop their skills. Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots Go's support for sports is part of a broader strategy to promote national unity and youth development. "Sports can change lives, especially for the youth. It teaches discipline, teamwork, and a sense of purpose. But more than that, it brings people together--something we desperately need as a country," he added, emphasizing the importance of fostering a strong sporting culture in the Philippines. As DanceSport continues to grow in popularity, with events like the Cebu Open drawing larger crowds and higher levels of participation each year, Go's role in supporting these efforts is more relevant than ever. "Bilang inyong chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, nandito lang ako, handang magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go remarked, reiterating his dedication to serving the Filipino people and ensuring that sports development remains a national priority. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. Also as Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

