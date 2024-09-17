PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 A Davao City village united by sports -- Bong Go's grassroots sports advocacy continues to inspire communities On March 4 and 5 last year, the usually quiet barangay of Los Amigos in Davao City's 3rd District came alive with the excitement of a sportsfest that would leave a lasting impact. Organized by Barangay Kagawad Elsie Revillas and the Barangay Council League, the event was not just another community gathering--it was a celebration of camaraderie, local talent, and the power of sports to unite a village. Behind the scenes, the success of this event was made possible with the support of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports. As much as the sportsfest brought joy to the community, it also highlighted Go's enduring belief in the role of sports as a catalyst for social change. Go's backing for the event, provided through the Philippine Sports Commission, was a part of his broader initiative to promote grassroots sports development nationwide. The event, though passed, continues to resonate with the people of Los Amigos, who now reflect on how the games fostered a stronger bond among them. As an author and co sponsor of Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac, Go has long been an advocate for sports. NAS offers a unique educational experience where student-athletes can excel both in their academic pursuits and their chosen sports. "Every athlete's journey starts in their community," Go shared. "By investing in local sports programs, we're not just giving these kids a chance to play--we're giving them a chance to dream bigger, to see what they're capable of." Go's passion for sports is also reflected not only in his support of events like this but also in his legislative work. Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy. Los Amigos, like many communities across the Philippines, may not have the resources of bigger cities, but Mr. Malasakit Go, known for his compassionate brand of public service, believes that they deserve just as much attention. "Walang dapat maiwan sa sports development. Lahat ng komunidad ay may karapatan magkaroon ng access sa mga ganitong programa," he said. The spirit of the March 2023 sportsfest lives on, not just in the memories of those who participated, but in the ongoing efforts of Go and the PSC to bring sports to every corner of the nation. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

