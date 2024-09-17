PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 Empowering local workforce: Bong Go advocates for job recovery as he assists displaced workers in Pateros Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's commitment to uplifting the Filipino workforce continues during his Malasakit Team's visit to Pateros, where he underscored the urgent need for enhanced livelihood programs to support the recovery of displaced workers. In a message, Senator Go reaffirmed his dedication to serving the Filipino people, particularly those facing economic hardships. "Ako po'y isang simpleng probinsyano na nagnanais magserbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo sa pagkakataong magserbisyo sa inyo," Go stated, emphasizing his role as a public servant who prioritizes the welfare of the underprivileged. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga nangangailangan," he continued. Senator Go has been proactive in legislative efforts to aid the labor sector, including filing Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). This proposed initiative aims to provide short-term employment to economically disadvantaged individuals, including those who are displaced or from low-income households. If enacted, REAP will create temporary work opportunities, allowing beneficiaries to earn while contributing to community projects. In addition, Go is also pushing for Senate Bill No. 2534, which he co-authored and co-sponsored, aiming to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. This move seeks to provide immediate financial relief to workers grappling with the rising cost of living. During the visit held in Barangay Aguho on Wednesday, September 11, Go's Malasakit Team distributed various aid, such as masks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and vitamins to 27 beneficiaries. There was also a select recipient of a mobile phone. The distribution event also featured a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) orientation conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in partnership with Councilor Ronnie Miranda. This initiative, supported by Senator Go, aims to provide emergency employment for workers affected by various crises. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at Taguig-Pateros District Hospital. Malasakit Centers consolidate medical assistance programs from agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to help reduce medical expenses for those in need. Senator Go's dedication to improving healthcare access is encapsulated in the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally sponsored and authored. Since its inception, the program has established 166 centers and helped nearly 12 million Filipinos across the nation.

