September 16, 2024 From hospital halls to the dance floor -- How Bong Go and the Malasakit Center helped Cebuana dancer Carrie Samson return to DanceSport When Carrie "Icy" Samson first learned she had stage 3 ovarian cancer at just 16 years old, her immediate concern was not about her future or survival but a question she asked her doctor: "Pwede pa ba ako makasayaw?" Her passion for dance, which had blossomed since she was 13, was an essential part of her life, and giving it up felt unimaginable. Now 26 years old and cancer-free, Carrie is now competing on one of the country's biggest stages, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2024, held from September 13 to 15 in Cebu City. The event was supported by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as Chair of the Senate Sports Committee in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission. The young woman who once feared she would never dance again is now gliding across the floor with grace and determination--her comeback fueled by both personal resolve and a support system that made her recovery possible. Carrie's battle with cancer took her through grueling treatments that stretched over six months in the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City where the first Malasakit Center was established in 2018. During that time, she endured the physical and emotional toll of chemotherapy, which left her bedridden for days, sapped her strength, and nearly drained her hope. But she never let go of the thought of returning to dance. Her journey toward healing was supported in large part by the assistance she received from the Malasakit Center, a government initiative spearheaded by Go in 2018. The program aims to provide financial support to Filipinos facing overwhelming medical expenses. For Carrie, this program was life-changing. "Sa laboratories, daku kaayo ang natabang sa laboratories, mga tambal nila. Sila gyuy usa sa mga nakatabang gyud sa amo (Sa mga laboratory tests, malaki ang naitulong nila, pati sa mga gamot. Kaya isa sila sa mga nakatulong talaga sa akin)," Carrie recalled, reflecting on the financial burden that her family faced during her treatment. "Katong panahona, akong gusto ra gyud nga makabalik ko sa pagsayaw. Ganahan lang ko nga i-express nako ang akong feelings ilabi na karon nga naka survive ko, ganahan ko nga, samtang buhi pa ko ron, ma share nako ang akong giagihan (Noong mga oras na iyon, ang tanging nais ko ay makabalik sa pagsayaw at maipahayag ang nararamdaman ko. Lalo na ngayon na nakaligtas ako, gusto ko, habang nabubuhay pa ako, ibahagi ang mga natutunan ko. Gusto kong ikuwento ang aking karanasan)," she added. Thanks to the Malasakit Center, Carrie's family was spared from bearing the full cost of her medical bills. The initiative, which brings together multiple government agencies to streamline assistance, ensured that Carrie's hospital stay and treatments were covered. In fact, her family was one of the many beneficiaries of the "zero billing" system implemented by the program, a relief that allowed them to focus on Carrie's recovery instead of worrying about their finances. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. "Dako gyud kaayo. Grabe gyud ang natabang nila sa amoa. Na-zero ang among billing tungod sa Malasakit Center (Sobrang laki talaga. Grabe ang naitulong nila sa amin. Nag-zero billing ako dahil sa Malasakit Center)," Carrie said. Today, Carrie is back on the dance floor, competing in the very sport that gave her the strength to endure the darkest moments of her life. She is performing at the WDSF Cebu Open 2024, an international competition that draws athletes from across the Philippines and abroad. Her story is one of resilience, but also a testament to how vital programs like the Malasakit Center can be for Filipinos in need. "Akong gusto lang gyud kay makabalik ko sa pagsayaw. I just wanted to express myself again through dance," Carrie said, smiling as she recalled her first practice session after recovering from cancer. For her, dance is not just a hobby but a lifeline--an outlet that allowed her to reclaim her life after a near-fatal illness. As Carrie steps onto the dance floor in Cebu, she embodies the spirit of a survivor--a young woman who fought to regain her health and her passion. Behind her triumphant return is the quiet yet crucial support of the Malasakit Center and the government's commitment to ensuring that no Filipino has to choose between their health and their future. "Ang Malasakit Center kay dako gyud kaayong natabang sa mga pasyente sama nako nga wala na gyud kabalo unsaon pag-abot sa financial needs. Nagpasalamat gyud ko ni Senator Bong Go tungod ani nga programa (Ang Malasakit Center ay sobrang laki ng naitulong sa mga pasyente tulad ko na hindi na alam kung paano haharapin ang mga gastusin. Malaking pasasalamat ko kay Senator Bong Go dahil sa programang ito)," Carrie said. Her message is simple but heartfelt, much like her approach to life after cancer: always looking forward, always positive. With two young children and a future that now seems full of possibility, Carrie's return to DanceSport is more than just a personal victory--it is proof that, with the right support, even the hardest battles can be won. Carrie's experience is not an isolated case. Go, often referred to as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service to Filipinos, has long emphasized the importance of ensuring that every Filipino has access to healthcare, regardless of financial circumstances. As Go often stresses in his public service, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah." The Malasakit Centers initiative stands as a testament to this advocacy, bridging the gap between those in need and the medical care they deserve.

