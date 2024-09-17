EGLE's new Septic Replacement Loan Program reports early signs of success

Since its launch in May this year, the Septic Replacement Loan Program (SRLP), an initiative of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Michigan Saves, is reporting signs of early success.

A Michigan Saves Authorized Septic Installation Contractor installing a two compartment, concrete, septic tank. Courtesy Michigan Saves.

The SRLP is the first statewide resource for Michigan homeowners to replace failing and near-failing residential septic systems through low-interest loans and aims to protect public health and the environment by assuring replacement systems are being designed, installed and maintained in accordance with industry best practices.

The program was established when Governor Whitmer in 2022 signed Public Act 53, which allocated $35 million to EGLE’s Onsite Wastewater Management Unit for the development of a statewide loan program to address failing septic systems.

From this allocation, EGLE contracted with third party, non-profit, green-bank lender Michigan Saves, to help develop and implement the SRLP.

EGLE’s Onsite Wastewater Management Unit and Michigan Saves, have been collaborating with local health departments, septic installation contractors, and counterparts from across the country over the course of the last two years and were very excited to announce the official launch of the program on May 21 this year.

“Since launching, the program has seen a great deal of early success,” Anne Mitchell, EGLE’s Septic Loan Program manager, noted. “With the help of local health department staff and over 72 Michigan Saves Authorized Septic Installation Contractors, the SRLP has approved over 57 loans, totaling over $1 million in funding. Twenty septic systems have been fully installed, approved by the local health department staff, and funded by EGLE through Michigan Saves. As of August 1, there are 38 projects pending installation, with an average of five new applications coming in weekly.

“The program’s early success has resulted in an estimated 7,000 gallons per day of sewage now being safely and adequately treated, so that clean water can reenter the environment and keep the people and waters of Michigan safe.”

Through this initiative, EGLE and Michigan Saves are excited to continue connecting Michigan homeowners with financial resources, while protecting Michigan's water resources and safeguard the well-being of its residents and visitors.

For more information:

Homeowners can learn more about the program on the Michigan Saves website.