2024 U.S. Bartender of the Year, Kapri Robinson Joins Bartender Spirits Awards Judging Panel

US Bartender of the Year for 2024 ‘Kapri Robinson’ Joins the Prestigious Judging Panel of 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards

We are pleased to have Kapri Robinson in our esteemed judging panel along with America’s other top mixologists.” — Sid Patel, CEO of Bartender Spirits Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartender Spirits Awards is pleased to announce that Kapri Robinson, one of the most accomplished bartenders in Washington, DC and the winner of the 2024 U.S. Bartender of the Year by Tales of the Cocktail will join the judging panel of 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards.

The D.C. bar veteran and activist will review spirits brands entered in the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards along with other top bartenders and mixologists of USA on May 18, 2025 in Chicago.

While spending her time being a bartender, educator and event organizer, she is also the president & founder of Chocolate City's Best (CCB). Kapri has been welcomed onto many television spotlights such as: Great Day Washington and Good Morning Washington. Kapri is one of twelve first ever Drink Masters on Netflix. As well as being featured on TV, Kapri has been featured in many media outlets such as PUNCH, Eater, Forbes, Washington Post, Washingtonian, Washington City Paper, District Fray, and Edible DC.

Kapri, a WSET Level 3 Spirits graduate. Kapri continues to lead seminars on hospitality, empowerment, cocktail knowledge and spirit history/ education. In 2021, Kapri was chosen to be one of Eaters New Guard. This recognition allows Eater to highlight 10 national leaders who use food and beverage to challenge conventions, empower their communities and create positive change in the industry. She also was graciously nominated as a top 10 bartender in the nation by the Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards in 2022 and top 4 bartender in the nation for 2023. Kapri was awarded 2023 Bartender of the year by Liquor.com.

She was wonderfully awarded Bartender of the Year 2024 by Tales of the Cocktail Spirited awards. She has co-created cocktail menus for one of 2023’s North America’s 50 Best Bars and Tales of the Cocktail 2024 Spirited Awards U.S. Hotel Bar winner, Allegory. This menu went on to win 2023 North America’s 50 Best Bar award for Best Cocktail Menu in North America. She is a Co-Host of Soul Palate Podcast in which provides a platform to normalize Black and Brown palates. Kapri is dedicated to educating the masses on cocktail/spirits knowledge and strives to create opportunities for Black and Brown industry members.

About Bartender Spirits Awards

The Bartender Spirits Awards aims to identify and celebrate the best spirits for the on-premise sector in the U.S. Under the tagline, "Judged By Bartenders, Bar Managers, and Buyers For The On-Premise Industry," the competition provides a platform for spirits brands to gain recognition in this highly competitive market.

The goal is to offer independent and honest reviews for spirits brands targeting the U.S. bar trade. The judging panel is made up of renowned bartenders, bar managers, and buyers with deep expertise in the on-premise industry. This makes the competition an essential resource for bartenders, bar managers, and bar owners when making purchasing decisions for their venues.

The Bartender Spirits Awards recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers in the spirits industry. Their tastes and trends often drive the creation of new drinks, and their recommendations help guide consumer choices. By understanding the preferences of bartenders and bar managers, spirits brands can position themselves more effectively in the U.S. market.

Why Enter your spirits in the Bartender Spirits Awards?

Winning at the Bartender Spirits Awards gives brands a competitive edge by elevating their profile in the U.S. on-premise sector. This competition is a trusted source of reference for the industry’s decision-makers, and the recognition gained here can open doors to new partnerships and opportunities.

Take Advantage of Super Early Bird Pricing

Submissions for the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards are now open, with a Super Early Bird pricing of just $175 per spirits available until October 31, 2024. This is an excellent opportunity for distilleries to showcase their products to a global audience and receive valuable feedback from industry experts.

Enter your spirits now to secure your place in the competition and take the first step towards international acclaim. Both international and domestic Spirits submissions are now open. International Spiritsries without U.S. importers will receive assistance with shipping and obtaining COLA waivers.

