London Competitions Announces Second Batch of Regional and Category Ambassadors and Experts for 2025

Marinela Ardelean, Irem Eren, Gözdem Gürbüzatik and Santanu Chanda Joins 2025 As London Competitions Regional and Category Experts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Spirits Competition, London Wine Competition and London Beer Competition is thrilled to announce the second batch of Regional and Category Ambassadors and Experts for the 2025 edition. This initiative is designed to educate both consumers and trade professionals about various regions and categories, while also promoting the winners on a global scale. By doing so, the program aims to establish the London Competitions as a leading international benchmark, enabling winners to gain significant worldwide recognition. The ambassadors and experts will champion top category winners, enhancing their market credibility and visibility and educating trade about respective regions and categories.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Low & No Alcohol Categories

This year’s batch of ambassadors and experts will place a strong focus on sustainability and the burgeoning categories of low and no-alcohol beverages. This emphasis aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products and healthier lifestyle choices. Meet the Second Batch of Ambassadors and Experts for the 2025 London Competitions

Marinela Ardelean

Region and Category of Focus: Romania and Italy

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Expert

Marinela Ardelean, a distinguished wine expert and author, is a fervent advocate of Romanian wines. Hailing from Maramureș, Transylvania, Marinela holds a doctoral degree in marketing and numerous certifications from prestigious wine institutions. She founded RO-Wine, the International Wine Festival of Romania, and created Wines of Romania to promote Romanian wines on a global scale. Marinela’s extensive experience includes roles such as lecturer, business development manager, and brand ambassador, consistently promoting Romanian wines internationally.

Irem Eren

Region and Category of Focus: EU, U.S.

Beverage Type: Low and No Alcohol

Role: Expert

Irem Eren, an expert in low and no-alcohol products, brings vast international experience to the table. She holds a WSET Diploma and is currently pursuing a Master of Wine. Irem has occupied various roles within the wine industry, including production, sales, marketing, and business development. She is the Business Development Director at BevZero and an educator and editor at WSET, focusing on innovative solutions like de-alcoholization and NA beverage development.

Gözdem Gürbüzatik

Region and Category of Focus: Turkey

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Expert

Gözdem Gürbüzatik has a rich background in marketing and innovation within the beverage industry. She managed the marketing and innovation departments at Mey Diageo and directed the wine business unit at Kayra Wines. Actively involved in promoting Turkish wines abroad, Gözdem co-founded Heritage Vines of Turkey and lectures at Ozyegin University. She is passionate about sustainability and the future of indigenous grapes.

Santanu Chanda

Region and Category of Focus: Global

Beverage Type: Spirits and Cocktails

Role: Expert

Santanu Chanda is an acclaimed mixologist with extensive experience in the food and beverage industry. Known for winning multiple prestigious mixology competitions worldwide, Santanu excels in creating innovative bar programs. He aims to showcase cocktails as an art form, bringing together ideas and concepts for a holistic experience.

The London Competitions strive to reach a broader audience in regions like Turkey, Romania, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as well as emerging markets such as Asia and South America. The initiative will also cover significant categories like No and Low Alcohol. Communication efforts will include Turkish, Italian, and French. Additionally, the Competitions will collaborate with regional and country-specific wine, spirits, and beer associations globally. In 2025, the judging panel will include importers and distributors from the UK, along with Master Sommeliers, Master of Wine, Trade Buyers, and Directors.

The London Wine, Spirits, and Beer Competitions are dedicated to recognizing and rewarding quality, value, and packaging excellence, identifying outstanding beverages that meet trade and consumer expectations. Organized by Beverage Trade Network, the competitions help drinks producers connect with buyers, distributors, and retailers to bring their products to market.

London Competitions is an international wine, beer and spirits competition that is now becoming a leading global competition for brands to grow their recognition and is also considered to be the world’s most relevant competition as it reviews products by Quality, Value and Package.

Submissions for the London Spirits Competition, London Wine Competition and London Beer Competition are now open. Brands seeking international recognition are encouraged to enter now and take advantage of the super early bird pricing until August 31, 2023.