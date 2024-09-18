Global Wall Décor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wall Décor Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wall décor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.43 billion in 2023 to $61.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and housing construction, consumer preferences and aesthetics, economic conditions, art and culture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wall Décor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wall décor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $79.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for e-commerce and online retail, growing demand for sustainability and eco-friendly designs, health and wellness considerations, hospitality and commercial spaces, shift to remote work.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7686&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Wall Décor Market

The rising e-commerce and online shopping are expected to propel the growth of wall décor market going forward. E-commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, with online shopping being a specific form of e-commerce where consumers purchase products online. Growing e-commerce and online shopping leads to increased accessibility, wider product selection, convenience, customization options, competitive pricing, and visual representations offered by online retailers. Additionally, the availability of customer reviews and recommendations, the creation of a global marketplace, and the use of targeted marketing strategies all contribute to the market's expansion.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wall-decor-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Wall Décor Market Growth?

Key players in the wall décor market include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corporation, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Art.co Inc., Brewster Home Fashion, Benjamin Moore & Co, York Wallcoverings Inc., F. Schumacher & Co., Crossville Inc., J. Josephson Inc., Wallquest Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Koroseal Wall Protection, Len-Tex Corporation, Society6 Inc., Saatchi Art Inc., Art authority llc., Paintru Inc., Art Discovery Limited, Redbubble Limited, Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co., Urban Outfitters Inc., Rifle Paper Co., One Kings.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Wall Décor Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the wall décor market are developing new products such as digital walls to gain a competitive edge in the market. Digital Walls are customizable and sophisticated wall coverings, often available online, that offer a wide range of design options to enhance the aesthetics of living spaces.

How Is The Global Wall Décor Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Shelves, Wall Stickers, Hangings, Frame Works, Mirror, Metal Works, Wall Art And Painting, Other Products

2) By Base Material: Wood, Fabric And Textile, Plastic, Glass, Metal

3) By Distribution: Wholesalers And Distributors, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distributions

4) By Application: Household, Office And Business, Medical And Dental Facilities, Hotels And Spas, Restaurants, Cafés And Bars, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wall Décor Market

North America was the largest region in the wall decor market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wall décor market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Wall Décor Market Definition

Wall decor refers to the decorative items such as paintings, wall art, clocks, decals, and others that are used in home décor to create an ambiance that enhances the touch and feel of the room, making the place more connected and increasing the value of the property. These are used to create the aesthetic look of households and office walls to give an artful appearance.

