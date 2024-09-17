Announcement: International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, October 29-30, 2024, Lisbon, Portugal

The BCYW Foundation's global partner, CUF, is hosting the International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, October 29 and 30, 2024, Lisbon, Portugal. The Core Values of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation and CUF. Image displaying BCYW Foundation's Mission and Core Message

First of its kind global platform for sharing the latest medical advances and addressing the unique challenges faced by young women diagnosed with breast cancer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation's global partner, CUF, is hosting the first international conference organized by the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation, which will take place at CUF Tejo Hospital. From Portugal to Japan, there will be more than 30 international speakers, recognized for their research and approach to breast cancer, particularly in young women, attending on the 29th and 30th of October, 2024. This groundbreaking event will focus on the increasing global incidence of breast cancer in young women, a complex issue driven by socioeconomic, biological, molecular, and other upstream factors that remain not fully understood.This conference aims to be an International platform for sharing the latest advances in medicine and research, addressing the unique challenges faced by young women diagnosed with breast cancer. This first-of-its-kind conference will bring together a diverse, multidisciplinary group of professionals at the forefront of breast cancer and breast health research, treatment, and advocacy.Conference Highlights are:• Cutting-Edge Research: Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in breast cancer research, early diagnosis, and treatment strategies specifically tailored for young women.• Targeted Multidisciplinary Approach: The event will also highlight the importance of breast health education, public awareness campaigns, prevention efforts, and community outreach, empowering young women to take proactive steps in their health journey.• Global Collaboration: The conference aims to champion the mission of the BCYW Foundation to foster further an international community of professionals and advocates committed to advancing solutions for the unique challenges of breast cancer in young women.Recognizing that breast cancer in young women is increasingly a reality and that our specialists are seeing more cases every day, CUF believes that medicine and science still have answers to provide for the specific needs of this population. That’s why:• We Share Knowledge,• We Share Innovation,• We Share Hope,• We Share the FutureGreater Knowledge, Better Care for Young Women Facing Breast CancerWhy Attend?The conference provides a unique platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and inspiration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with global experts, share best practices, and build a network dedicated to addressing breast cancer in young women. The BCYW Foundation’s mission is to ensure that every young woman worldwide has access to life-saving information and resources, which will be advanced through the collective efforts of conference participants.Join us in this vital endeavor to raise awareness, advance research, and create a future where every young woman has the knowledge and resources to protect herself from breast cancer. To sign up, click here. About the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation: The BCYW Foundation is dedicated to addressing the growing issue of breast cancer in young women through targeted advanced research, education, advocacy, and outreach. Our mission is to save lives by empowering young women with the knowledge and resources they need to detect, prevent, and fight breast cancer. The BCYW Foundation International visionary team includes breast cancer doctors, scientists, advocates, BCYW survivors, non-governmental organizations, and global ambassadors for 23 countries with its awareness material in 13 International languages and examples of inspiring, bi-lingual survivor stories of brave breast cancer survivors in 6 languages. The BCYW Foundation’s vision is to create a reality in which the death of a young woman from breast cancer becomes a rare event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.