Omnilert Gun Detect AI Firearm Detection to be Showcased at GSX

Demos of Omnilert Gun Detection will be Featured in the Omnilert, Digital Watchdog, Evolv Technology, Global Guardian, Geutebruck, Hirsch and Valcom Booths

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced its participation in the ASIS International Global Security Exchange (GSX) from September 23-25, 2024 in Orlando, FL. In addition to Omnilert Gun Detect demos featured throughout the show floor, Omnilert will be meeting with prospective customers, systems integrators and technology partners as organizations continue to look for technology solutions to add new layers of protection from rising rates of gun violence.Omnilert Gun Detect is the most effective visual gun detection solution due to its completeness and unique combination of detection, verification, activation and notification capabilities. The system can identify a weapon in a fraction of a second, and once verified, can instantly activate a response that could include dispatching police, locking doors, sounding alarms and providing valuable situational intelligence to first responders throughout the entire event.Omnilert is the preferred partner for the nation’s largest deployments of AI visual gun detection, including some of the country’s largest venues, and for the security industry’s ecosystem of technology providers. Experience why organizations across industries are choosing Omnilert gun detection technology in the following booths:• Omnilert – Booth #1943• Digital Watchdog – Booth #1635- Visit Monday or Tuesday at 1pm ET for a Omnilert Works with DW presentation• Evolv Technology – Booth #2640• Global Guardian – Booth #2701• Geutebruck USA – Booth #1927• Hirsch (formerly Identiv) – Booth #2327• Valcom – Booth #2221Visit the Omnilert Partners page to learn more about Omnilert Gun Detect off-the-shelf integrations and joining our growing community of technology partners and resellers or schedule time with us at the show.About OmnilertOmnilert is transforming public safety with the industry’s most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.