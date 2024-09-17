FoRe! Living Royal to Launch Inaugural U.S. Ambassador Pageants, Celebrating Women’s Leadership & Purpose-Driven Impact

Coronation Invitation (Front) Coronation Invitation (Back)

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM, the highly anticipated FoRe! Living Royal's Ambassador Pageants will make its debut in the United States at the Forest Gardens Ladies Card Room, located at 24001 Muirlands Blvd, Lake Forest, CA 92630. This landmark event marks the launch of a powerful and unique platform designed to inspire and empower women to lead with purpose, passion, and excellence.Ambassador Pageants have already made a significant impact in Greece, where it first took root as a distinguished women’s leadership initiative. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the movement is now expanding to the United States for the first time, bringing with it a fresh opportunity for women across the country to step into leadership roles and champion meaningful causes. This launch serves not only as the premiere of Ambassador Pageants in the U.S. but as a continuation of its mission to develop female leaders who drive positive change in their communities through The Ambassador Program.As the speaking tour and funding arm for The Ambassador Program and FoRe!’s Charities of Choice, this event combines a leadership platform with a coronation ceremony, ensuring that participants are equipped with the tools, mentorship, and networks necessary to maximize their impact. The program is built on the foundation of service, community involvement, and excellence in leadership. Each participant embodies these values as she takes on the role of an ambassador to advocate for charities of her choice while also gaining recognition and support for her chosen platform.At the heart of the event, three inspiring women will be honored for their dedication to community service and leadership:• Sabrina Pinion, Mrs. Universe Ltd 2014, will be crowned as the Inaugural Mrs. Ambassador Universe under Ambassador Pageants. Sabrina has long been an advocate for empowering women and giving back to underserved communities, and her coronation highlights her ongoing efforts to use her voice to uplift others. Sabrina also holds the Honor of being Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Domestic Violence/The Pledge Campaign Foundation, under The Ambassador Program, FoRe! Living Royal ’s Leadership platform.• Susan Vanderburgh will advance from Ambassador Pageants into The Ambassador Program with the Appointment of Ms. US Ambassador FoRe! Living Royal with her nonprofit, the American Society of Community Benefits, a role in which she will continue her advocacy for community-based initiatives and charitable organizations across the country.• Sueheile Velasco will be introduced into The Ambassador Program as the Inaugural Ms. Orange County Ambassador FoRe! Women with nonprofit of choice Safe Passage Heals - Women Crowned in Glory, furthering her commitment to women's empowerment and her work supporting survivors of domestic violence.These women exemplify the spirit of The Ambassador Program & Pageants , which seeks to combine beauty with purpose and grace with leadership. Each ambassador is hand-selected for her outstanding contributions to the community and her ability to inspire others to take action for the greater good.The evening will be produced by Maria DiGiovanni, Founder and CEO of FoRe! Living Royal, with co-production by Trish Steele, Founder of Safe Passage Heals - Women Crowned in Glory. Maria DiGiovanni holds the Appointment of Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Living Royal/Law Enforcement Officer Wellness, and Trish Steele holds the Appointment of Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women/Safe Passage Heals under The Ambassador Program. Together, they are dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience that not only celebrates these remarkable women but also amplifies the impact of their charitable work."The Ambassador Program, Ambassador Pageants, is a ‘Divine Appointment with a Competitive Edge’ offering women the opportunity to lead by example, using their voices and platforms to champion causes close to their hearts," said DiGiovanni. "We believe in ‘Traveling Back In Time To A New Generation’; recognizing excellence, not just in character and community service, but with an understanding of ‘Beauty FoRe! A Purpose’."This exciting evening is set to inspire attendees to embrace their leadership potential and leave a lasting impact on their communities. For more information, visit www.LivingRoyal.org or www.MsAmbassador.com

