Since 2016, Gonzaga University undergraduates and University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine Spokane students have been sharing hallways, study spaces, labs and even professors. As the Health Partnership continues to flourish, students are leveraging the power of collaboration, choosing to earn degrees from both universities.

This year, four students in the UW School of Medicine’s entering class completed their undergraduate studies at Gonzaga.

More than 30 students have done the same since the UW-GU partnership was formed, proudly becoming both Zags and Huskies.

Makenna Girard’s educational journey was shaped by her passions for global engagement and medicine.

At Gonzaga, she earned degrees in biology and Spanish with a chemistry minor in 2021, immersing herself in study abroad opportunities in Peru and Argentina.

“My undergraduate experience was a tough journey of self-discovery that was alleviated by compassion from faculty mentors and life-long friends I made through GU’s Honors Program,” Girard said.

Growing up in Anchorage, Alaska, Girard was familiar with the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) model of regional medical education that is central to the UW-GU Health Partnership.

“I always admired how schools from different states came together to support medical education to retain physicians in our expansive territories,” she said.

“Once I decided that becoming a physician was the right path, UW was immediately my top choice because of the WWAMI partnership, and the prospect of returning to GU for the community and education.”

Julia Danahy, originally from Los Angeles, spent her undergrad playing soccer, volunteering in the Spokane community and serving with the Gonzaga Environmental Organization (commonly known as GEO). She graduated in 2021 with a degree in human physiology and a minor in economics.

“I was first introduced to the idea of becoming a doctor by my grandfather, a medical school professor, who invited me to participate in a medical camp for high school students,” she said. “I was intrigued by the detective-like approach of differential diagnoses and treatment, combining my interests in anatomy, physiology and problem solving.”

After receiving their diplomas from GU, both Girard and Danahy joined Spokane’s workforce before beginning their journeys as UW medical students, experiencing the medical device field and working for the American Medical Response respectively.

“As an EMT, I was introduced to patient and medical care, and I formed a more holistic understanding of the role of a physician, which encompasses the lifelong learning of medicine,” Danahy shared.

Lauren Hastert, who graduated from GU in 2022 with a degree in human physiology and minor in Spanish, grew up in Littleton, Colorado. At GU, she played women’s rugby and worked as an Experiential Leadership Institute Fellow at the Payne Center for Leadership Development.

Hastert’s decision to study medicine was inspired by her clinical internship at Apex Summer Camp, offered through UW Medicine and Seattle Children's Hospital.

Apex is a five-week Summer Treatment Program aimed at supporting children with ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and other related conditions, Hastert explained. She participated in Apex for four summers as a GU undergrad.

“My first summer at Apex, I learned about the Spokane branch of UWSOM and knew that was the school I wanted to attend. Working with these kiddos motivates me to become a great doctor so that I can advocate for support for all people with neurodivergencies.”

Christian Held, born in Woodinville, WA, majored in biology and minored in chemistry at GU, finishing in 2022. His interest in medicine was similarly sparked by a volunteer opportunity as an undergrad.

“I wasn’t set on becoming a doctor until I volunteered at a few hospitals in Spokane, which showed me the extent to which illness and injury can affect people’s lives and the positive impact that can be made through medicine,” Held said.

Held appreciates the encouraging environment provided by the UW-GU Health Partnership.

“Transitioning to med school is a difficult adjustment for everyone, but UW and GU have been incredibly supportive in making it as smooth as possible,” he said.

“The best part of the partnership is the combination of the extensive UW School of Medicine connections across the WWAMI region and the GU community here in Spokane,” Held shared, resonating among his fellow Zags and Huskies.

From reconnecting with former professors to mentoring current GU undergrads applying to medical school, these students appreciate the continuity of support and sense of community.

“I really think this partnership allows us to thrive as medical students and prepares us to be the best possible physicians.”