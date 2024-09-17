MetaStars and Doustar TikTok Agencies Partner to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing with LIVE Streaming Management

Your exclusive gateway to TikTok Backstage platform is MetaStars and Doustar.

Ignite your Followers and Fuel your Fame! Go from zero to TikTok Hero! Unlock the secrets of viral content!

We are thrilled to partner with MetaStars and bring a new level of innovation to the influencer marketing industry using our combined expertise and access to TikTok's Backstage influencer platform.” — Eason Yan, the co-founder of Doustar

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaStars and Doustar, two leading agencies in the influencer marketing industry, have joined forces to bring a new level of innovation and success to the world of TikTok. With Doustar's rise to the top 1% of official TikTok agencies in China, and MetaStars' expertise in influencer management and brand partnerships, this partnership is set to revolutionize the way brands connect with their target audience through LIVE streaming and exclusive deals powered by TikTok influencers. As an additional flex of power wielded by this dynamic relationship; MetaStars also reveals the signing of one of the top TikTok influencers and live streamers in China, Cai Jun Jackson, to the MetaStars agency.

With over 60 million followers on TikTok, Cai Jun Jackson has become a household name in China and has gained international recognition for his entertaining and engaging content as an elite Michael Jackson impersonator. His unique style and creative approach to content creation have made him a sought-after influencer for brands looking to tap into the Chinese market. By joining forces with MetaStars, Cai Jun Jackson is set to expand his reach and impact on the global stage.

With the rise of social media and the increasing influence of influencers, brands are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to connect with their target audience. This partnership between MetaStars and Doustar TikTok Agency is set to change the game by providing a one-stop solution for brands and influencers to create authentic connections and drive unparalleled success. In a market with over 40,000 TikTok agencies in Mainland China, Doustar has proven to be a standout with their exceptional strategies and results. This caught the attention of TikTok USA, who has approved only 300 agencies to have access to their TikTok Backstage influencer platform. MetaStars and Doustar are proud to be one of these select few, giving them a competitive edge in the industry.

The LIVE streaming management service offered by this partnership will allow brands to tap into the power of live content and engage with their audience in real-time leveraging the virality of top tier TikTok influencers like Cai Jun Jackson. This will not only increase brand awareness but also foster a deeper connection with consumers and the organic audience demographics of the live streamers. Additionally, the exclusive brand deals offered through this partnership will provide influencers with the opportunity to collaborate with top brands and showcase their creativity, influence, and monetization utilizing the massive e-commerce channel TikTok Shop.

At the core of this partnership is the commitment to unleash the potential of creators and empower them to reach new heights of success. By combining the expertise and resources of MetaStars and Doustar TikTok agency, this partnership aims to shape the future of influencer marketing where the possibilities are limitless.

The signing of Cai Jun Jackson to MetaStars is a significant milestone for both agencies and the influencer marketing industry as a whole. This collaboration is a testament to the growing influence and impact of TikTok and the potential it holds for brands and influencers. With this partnership, MetaStars and Doustar are set to lead the way in the ever-evolving world of influencer marketing.

“It is an honor to welcome Cai Jun Jackson to join the MetaStars family. His talent and influence on TikTok are undeniable, and we are excited to work with him to create groundbreaking campaigns for our clients," said Delence A. Sheares Sr., the founder of MetaStars. "This partnership with Doustar further expresses our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for our clients and influencers."

Join us in this exciting journey as we revolutionize the influencer marketing landscape and create a new era of authentic connections between brands and influencers. For more information, visit the MetaStars’ TikTok Agency websites. Together, let's shape the future of influencer marketing.

About MetaStars: MetaStars is a wholly owned brand by Meta Stadiums DMCC (MSDMCC). MSDMCC is a fully licensed and complaint DMCC solutions company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. MetaStars is revolutionizing influencer marketing with LIVE streaming management, exclusive brand deals and creator management. Fueled by a commitment to unleash creator potential, MetaStars empowers influencers and brands to forge authentic connections and drive unparalleled success.

