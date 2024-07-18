Meta Stadiums DMCC Chooses Splendor Blockchain as the Primary Network for its Metaverse and Blockchain Ecosystem

Meta-Stadiums x Splendor Blockchain

In the rapidly evolving world of the metaverse, the use of blockchain technology has become increasingly prevalent.

We believe in a future where blockchain is the backbone to the metaverse to usher in ubiquitous adoption. We have been approached by many Layer 1s to build on their blockchain, Splendor was superior.” — Delence A. Sheares Sr., Meta Stadiums DMCC Chairman

DUBAI, OH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta Stadiums DMCC, the leading metaverse and blockchain ecosystem provider, has announced its decision to select Splendor Blockchain as its primary blockchain platform. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the way virtual stadiums and metaverse worlds are built and managed, creating a seamless and immersive experience for users. Meta Stadiums DMCC is the development company behind the premium immersive platforms MVB Worlds, Meta-Stadiums, MetaJam metaverse concerts, and Meta-Mall.

Meta-Stadiums is a cutting-edge platform that allows leagues, teams, and stadiums to build, customize, and manage their own virtual stadiums in the metaverse. With the rise of blockchain technology, the company saw the potential to enhance its platform and provide users with a more secure and transparent experience. After careful consideration and extensive research, Meta-Stadiums has chosen Splendor Blockchain as its primary blockchain platform.

Splendor Blockchain is a leading blockchain platform that offers high scalability, security, and interoperability. Its advanced technology and user-friendly interface make it the perfect fit for Meta-Stadiums' vision of creating a seamless and immersive metaverse experience. With Splendor Blockchain, Meta-Stadiums will be able to offer its users a more secure and transparent platform, ensuring the authenticity and ownership of virtual assets as well as interoperability and utility across the span of Meta Stadium DMCC's portfolio companies.

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technologies, Splendor emerges as a beacon of innovation, extending the foundational principles of Bitcoin while introducing pioneering features that fortify security, privacy, and scalability. Splendor elucidates its implementation on the Substrate framework, the integration of smart contracts, the application of zero-knowledge proofs for heightened anonymity, and a distinctive mining reward system.

The deployment of Meta-Stadiums on Splendor Blockchain is set to bring about a new era in the metaverse and blockchain industry. By combining the expertise and technology of both ecosystems, users can expect a more seamless and immersive experience in building and managing their virtual stadiums with a remarkable transaction speed of 1 second block time. This integration also opens opportunities for future developments and innovations in the metaverse and blockchain space. Meta-Stadiums is excited about being the first metaverse platform to build on Splendor and the endless possibilities it brings. The integration of Splendor Blockchain into the Meta-Stadiums platform is currently underway and is expected to be completed in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to experience the future of virtual stadiums in the metaverse.

About Meta Stadiums DMCC: Meta Stadiums DMCC is a fully licensed and complaint DMCC solutions company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Meta Stadiums DMCC specializes in developing and deploying entertainment platforms in the metaverse focusing on mainstream sports teams, leagues, and federations as well as entertainment ranging from concerts to esports events. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences -Meta Stadiums DMCC is helping shape the future of the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about Meta Stadiums DMCC and their revolutionary ecosystem, visit their website at https://meta-stadiums.com/

About Splendor Blockchain: Splendor Blockchain is a leading provider of blockchain solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and transforming industries through cutting-edge technology. With a focus on delivering exceptional performance, security, and usability, Splendor Blockchain empowers businesses and developers to harness the full potential of blockchain and unlock new possibilities for growth and success. For more information visit www.splendor.org

