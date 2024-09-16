MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Burglary and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who entered an apartment without permission and sexually abused a woman.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 11:25 p.m., the suspect gained entry into the victim’s apartment in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male with short hair. He is approximately 5’7” in height. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, and gray pants with white shoes.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24141762

###