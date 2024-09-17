Submit Release
Superior Court Of California, County Of Santa Clara To Offer Pre-Recorded Traffic Arraignment Speeches In Eight Languages

The Santa Clara Superior Court said the new audio was part of the ongoing effort to promote equity and enhance language access within the judicial system and ensure a clear understanding of the judicial process for all residents. The pre-recorded speeches will be offered in English, Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean, Farsi, Punjabi, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

