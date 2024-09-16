One Month Later: South Dakota Disaster Recovery Update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– In the month since President Biden’s major disaster declaration for South Dakota, federal agencies have approved $10,570,374 in grants and loans to assist in recovery as of September 15, 2024.

To date, a total of 1,162 people in Davison, Lincoln, Turner, and Union counties have applied with FEMA for assistance. FEMA has approved $6,927,074 through the Individuals and Households program, consisting of $4,683,825 in Housing Assistance for home repairs and rental expenses, and $2,243,249 in Other Needs Assistance for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $3,643,300 in low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and/or SBA disaster loans is October 15, 2024.

National Flood Insurance Program

The National Flood Insurance Program has provided $4,521,702 on 52 flood insurance claims for the South Dakota disaster as of 9/16/2024.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides assistance to governmental agencies and certain eligible private non-profits providing critical and certain non-critical services. The program has a 75 percent federal cost share.

FEMA and the State of South Dakota received 216 requests for public assistance from local governments, state agencies, and Tribal governments to be reimbursed for costs incurred as a result of the disaster.

FEMA is scheduling meetings with communities to begin the process of documenting eligible damages for reimbursement through FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

Disaster Recovery Centers

465 applicants have been assisted at Disaster Recovery Centers for a total of 677 visits.

Hours for all Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Centers are closed on Sundays.

Union County

305 S Derby Lane

North Sioux City, SD 57049

Lincoln County

Canton Depot

600 W. 5th St.

Canton, SD 57013

Turner County (Permanently closing Sept. 20)

Viborg Community Center

101 East Sorenson St.

Viborg, SD 57070

Dates Open: Now through Sept. 20

Davison County (Permanently closing Sept. 28)

Davison County Fairgrounds

3200 West Havens Ave

Mitchell, SD 57301

Dates Open: Sept. 23 through Sept. 28. Sept. 23 hours begin at 1 p.m.

Assistance for Farmers and Ranchers

Farmers and ranchers who have homes, private wells or septic systems that have been impacted by the disaster should apply for assistance with FEMA.

Farmers and ranchers whose farming operations were impacted by this summer’s disaster should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for information on potential assistance through U.S. Department of Agriculture.

How Individuals can Apply for Disaster Assistance

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center in person. To search for Disaster Recovery Centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc or text DRC and your Zip Code to 43362 for a list of centers closest to you.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

