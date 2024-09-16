SR 88 stretch reopens for high-clearance four-wheel drives

PHOENIX – A stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) closed since catastrophic flooding in 2019 has reopened as a primitive road suitable for use only by high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles and utility terrain vehicles.

Working closely with area stakeholders, the Arizona Department of Transportation completed a $4 million interim project to restore limited access to mileposts 222-227. The reopening comes with signs carrying this emphatic warning:

CAUTION: PRIMITIVE ROAD

No Trailers

4-Wheel Drive and UTVs Only

(Except Authorized Vehicles)

These signs apply to the steep, winding stretch of State Route 88 between the last eastbound turnaround point, Fish Creek Vista at milepost 222, and the bridge crossing Fish Creek at milepost 223.5. The last turnaround for westbound traffic is Reavis Trailhead Road at milepost 227.6.

Motorists towing trailers and boats can continue to safely access Apache Lake traveling on the east side of SR 88 from State Route 188, while Canyon Lake, Tortilla Flat and other points west of the restricted section remain accessible from the East Valley.

ADOT continues seeking federal funding for more extensive upgrades, estimated to cost $33.7 million, that would make the stretch accessible to other vehicles and more resilient to storms.

“We understand Apache Trail’s place in the hearts of many Arizonans and are proud to have restored this limited access for people with the proper vehicles,” said Greg Byres, ADOT State Engineer and Deputy Director for Transportation. “We are committed to exploring all possible funding opportunities to continue expanding access in the future.”

A 5-mile stretch of SR 88 has been closed between Fish Creek Vista and the Reavis Trailhead turnoff since the 2019 flooding, which was made worse in areas by runoff from the Woodbury Fire scar. ADOT reopened 1.7 miles west from Apache Lake Marina to Reavis Trailhead Road in 2022.

Traveling between the East Valley and Roosevelt Lake, Apache Trail was built during construction of Theodore Roosevelt Dam, which was completed in 1911. Prior to closing in 2019, the stretch between Tortilla Flat and Apache Lake was used by an average of 232 vehicles daily.

ADOT has performed extensive work since 2019 to restore access to and improve other damaged sections of SR 88 and made regular repairs when flooding has damaged areas that are open to traffic.

A separate federal project that continues upgrading SR 88 between Roosevelt and Apache lakes. Motorists can expect the highway to be closed in that stretch from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday evenings through Thursday mornings.

For more information on the SR 88, please visit azdot.gov/SR88ApacheTrail.