ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Makes Appearance at “El Grito de Dolores” Celebration at the Arizona State Capitol

Phoenix, AZ – In honor of Mexican Independence Day, Governor Hobbs participated in the annual “El Grito de Dolores” event hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Phoenix on Sept. 15, 2024. This iconic celebration commemorates the historic call for independence made by catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in 1810, which eventually led to the end of three centuries of Spanish rule in Mexico.

Mexico’s Independence Day, which takes place on Sept. 16, is not only a significant day for Mexicans, but also holds deep cultural importance for Mexican-Americans and people of Mexican descent across the country. Governor Hobbs participation underscores a commitment to fostering strong ties between the people of Arizona and Mexico, honoring the invaluable contributions of Latinos to the state of Arizona.

“This ceremony is a testament of the unique binational relationship with our Southern neighbor,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “It is truly an honor to join this celebration and to recognize the shared values and significant impact of Mexican culture and Latinos on Arizona’s history and economy.”

During the celebration, the governor delivered remarks and two proclamations officially recognizing Sept. 16, 2024 as Mexican Independence Day as well as the designation of Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, 2024 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Read the Mexican Independence Day proclamation.

Read the Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation.

Media Files

governor-katie-hobbs-surrounded-by-four-males-of-varying-ages-in-traditional-mexican-clothing.jpg

governor-katie-hobbs-surrounded-by-people-of-varying-ages-in-traditional-mexican-clothing.jpg