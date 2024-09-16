RIDOH Issues Statement About Recent Complaint Investigation at South County Hospital

RIDOH received an open letter from concerned members of the South County community on September 4, 2024, listing and detailing concerns about the impact of the relationship between executive leadership and providers on patient care at South County Hospital, including the resignation of physicians in hematology/oncology, radiation oncology, cardiology, and primary care.

The Department's statutory and regulatory role is to protect and maintain the standards of patient care and public safety as dictated by State and federal requirements. RIDOH investigates complaints about issues over which we have jurisdiction.

RIDOH acts as the State Survey Agency for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). When RIDOH receives a complaint against a hospital, the scope of a survey (investigation) is determined by CMS.

Based on the concerns raised in the letter and due to the fact that RIDOH had not received patient complaints about services being delayed, CMS determined that the scope of the survey was to evaluate the CMS condition of participation related to the governing body. This was not a full survey of the entire hospital.

The survey team found no conditional deficiencies of participation in Medicare and Medicaid Services or with State licensure. Per CMS policy, a survey report is generated only when there are deficiencies identified.

In the best interest of the health and well-being of the patients and community you serve, RIDOH urges hospital administration and the concerned clinicians and community members to continue working toward mutually agreeable resolutions.

RIDOH reminds patients and families who feel that the care provided to them at any healthcare facility or by any healthcare professional in Rhode Island was not adequate, they should submit a complaint to RIDOH.