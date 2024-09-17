Carl Fischer's Sunshine City Brass: Live at Yoshi's Oakland on October 14, 2024

Carl Fischer live at Yoshi's flyer Carl Fischer performing on flugelhorn Carl Fischer performs with Billy Joel

Experience a night of dynamic jazz, funk, and brass with Carl Fischer's Sunshine City Brass at the iconic Yoshi's Oakland. Tickets now available!

A gifted musician... the crowd goes nuts. Maybe it’s unexpected but he’s just such a good musician. He just blows people away.” — Billy Joel

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to experience a night of music as Carl Fischer 's Sunshine City Brass takes the stage at the world-famous Yoshi's in Oakland, California. Known for their dynamic performances and unique blend of jazz, funk, and brass, Sunshine City Brass is set to deliver a show that promises to captivate and inspire.Event Details:Date & Time: October 14, 2024: Show starts at 7:30 PM, doors open at 7:00 PMLocation: Yoshi's Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607Tickets: Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at https://yoshis.com/events/buy-tickets/carl-fischer/detail . Given the popularity of this venue, early purchase is highly recommended to secure your spot for this exclusive event.About Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass: Carl Fischer’s Sunshine City Brass is not just about music—it’s a mood. The band captures the essence of the "Sunny Side of the Street" with a mix of depth, energy, and in-your-face jazz style. The performances are a blend of funk and classic brass, delivering a unique musical experience.About Carl Fischer: Carl Fischer is a versatile musician, acclaimed for his roles as a trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, saxophone player and member of the Billy Joel band. Fischer’s extensive career features collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His diverse talent and passion for music have established him as one of the premier brass musicians of his generation, touring with the likes of Maynard Ferguson, Blood Sweat & Tears, Diana Ross, and many many more. Fischer, now a member of the Billy Joel band for nearly 2 decades, has performed in record-breaking world tours, multiple performances for the NY Yankees, on television specials including the Grammy's with Billy Joel, and more than 115 shows at Madison Square Garden. His work with the Sunshine City Brass showcases his talent in blending various musical styles, resulting in a sound that is both unique and captivating, with an aggressive, in-your-face, exciting style.About Yoshi's Oakland: Yoshi's Oakland is a premier destination for music lovers, celebrated for its exceptional acoustics and intimate setting. Located in the vibrant Jack London Square, Yoshi's has been a cornerstone of the Bay Area's cultural scene for decades, hosting a diverse array of world-class performers across genres. The venue's commitment to delivering unparalleled live music experiences makes it the perfect stage for Carl Fischer's Sunshine City Brass. Patrons can enjoy a unique blend of top-tier entertainment and fine dining, making a night at Yoshi's an unforgettable experience. For more information about the venue, visit Yoshi's Website.Join Us: This event is a must-see for music lovers seeking an exclusive and memorable concert experience. Come and be part of a night filled with exceptional music and an electric atmosphere.For press inquiries, please contact: Stephen Wright Artist Manager, FischMusic Productions LLC Email: stephen.wright@wtmchicago.com Phone: 224-357-0129.

Carl Fischer - Live at Yoshi's Oakland Promo Video

