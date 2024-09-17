Kiteworks Unveils MSP/MSSP Program to Elevate Partner Security and Compliance Capabilities

New program empowers MSPs/MSSPs to simplify security and compliance, enhance service offerings, and drive business growth.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network , announced today the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP)/Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program. This program is designed to empower Kiteworks MSP and MSSP partners to effectively address the pressing security and compliance challenges faced by organizations today.As cyber threats and regulatory demands intensify, organizations are increasingly struggling with the existential risks of data breaches and noncompliance fines. Kiteworks’ MSP/MSSP program offers a robust solution, enabling partners to deploy a platform that is secure by default and designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements, including FedRAMP, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, among other security and compliance validations and certifications. Having these standards in place enables organizations to minimize risks, reduce costs, and achieve compliance faster.“The Kiteworks MSP/MSSP program enables our partners to deliver unmatched security and compliance solutions that directly address the challenges their customers face,” said Kurt Michael, Chief Revenue Officer at Kiteworks. “By leveraging Kiteworks, MSPs/MSSPs can offer a centralized platform for sensitive content communications that simplifies compliance, reduces operational complexity, and scales to meet the diverse needs of any organization.”How Kiteworks Addresses MSP/MSSP ChallengesMSPs/MSSPs face significant challenges, particularly the cost and complexity associated with managing multiple point security products across customer environments. Kiteworks addresses these pain points through:• Simplified Consolidation: Kiteworks consolidates infrastructure, administration, security features, and policy controls into a single, centralized platform, significantly reducing the complexity and costs associated with managing numerous point products. This simplification allows MSPs/MSSPs to focus more on delivering value-added services rather than managing disparate systems.• Reduced Compliance Labor Costs: With its comprehensive, centralized policy control settings, Kiteworks reduces the labor required for compliance management. The platform’s out-of-the-box controls, such as encryption and hardening, alongside customizable settings for access controls and authentication, help MSPs/MSSPs ensure compliance with regulations like HIPAA and CMMC with less effort and risk.• Unified Audit Logging: Kiteworks provides unified, normalized audit logging, making it easier for MSPs/MSSPs to prove compliance through detailed reports and seamless integration with syslog and SIEM feeds.• Cost-effective Deployment: The platform’s ease of deployment, clustering, and scaling means that MSPs/MSSPs can meet diverse customer requirements—whether on-premises or cloud-based—without incurring high infrastructure costs.How Kiteworks Customers Benefit• Resource Pooling: Many organizations, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, lack the resources and expertise to manage secure and compliant systems. The MSP/MSSP program allows partners to pool their resources and deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions across multiple clients.• FedRAMP and CMMC Compliance: Smaller defense industrial base (DIB) organizations face significant challenges in meeting CMMC compliance due to stringent requirements. Kiteworks supports nearly 90% of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 controls out of the box, making it easier for MSPs/MSSPs to help their clients achieve compliance.• Consolidation to Reduce Complexity: MSPs/MSSPs often grapple with the complexity of managing multiple security products, leading to increased costs and operational challenges. Kiteworks consolidates these functions into a single platform, reducing the need for multiple configurations and easing the administrative burden.• Centralized Compliance Control: Compliance requires intricate policy settings and audit logs. Kiteworks offers comprehensive, centralized policy controls that reduce the labor required for compliance and minimize the risk of audit failures. In addition, features like Content-based Risk policies and Next-generation Digital Rights Management (DRM) SafeEDIT provide additional safeguards, enabling secure content collaboration.• Flexible Deployment: The MSP/MSSP program supports a variety of Kiteworks deployment options, including on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments, ensuring that MSPs/MSSPs can meet the unique requirements of their customers while maintaining high availability and performance.“Our new MSP/MSSP program is a game-changer for partners looking to elevate their service portfolios,” said David Byrnes, VP of Global Channels at Kiteworks. “By providing a centralized platform for security and compliance, Kiteworks enables our partners to deliver enhanced value to their clients while reducing complexity and operational costs. We’re excited to see how this program will empower MSPs/MSSPs to meet today’s growing challenges and drive long-term business success.”Kiteworks invites MSPs/MSSPs to explore this new program, designed to enhance their service offerings, drive customer success, and expand their market reach.For more information on Kiteworks’ MSP/MSSP program, visit: https://www.kiteworks.com/msp-mssp-program/ About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

