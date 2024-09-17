Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Waitlist for San Carlos Campus Offering Daycare, Preschool, and Kindergarten

Learn And Play® Montessori is now accepting applications for its San Carlos campus, offering daycare, preschool, and kindergarten with a Montessori plus STEM.

We are delighted to expand into San Carlos and bring our unique Montessori plus STEM approach to more families.” — Kiran Grewal

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn And PlayMontessori School, a top-rated provider of early education programs in the San Francisco Bay Area, is thrilled to announce that open enrollment is now available for its forthcoming campus in San Carlos , California.Scheduled to open in October 2024, the new campus will offer best-in-class daycare , preschool, and kindergarten programs for families seeking high-quality early educational experiences.Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And PlayMontessori, expressed excitement about the new location: "We are delighted to expand into San Carlos and bring our unique Montessori plus STEM approach to more families. This new campus will offer an exceptional early learning environment where children can grow, learn, and thrive. Parents can secure a spot now to ensure their child benefits from this innovative educational experience from the very start."The San Carlos campus will follow the same trusted Montessori plus STEM model that Learn And Play Montessori is known for across the Bay Area. Information can be obtained online at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/san-carlos/ , where parents can join the waitlist or book campus tours as the opening day approaches.As for curriculum, the daycare program ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ ) will offer nurturing care for toddlers as young as 18 months, integrating Montessori principles with age-appropriate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities to foster early cognitive, social, and emotional development. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are not only being cared for but are also receiving educational enrichment that lays a strong foundation for future success.The new San Carlos campus will also provide preschool and kindergarten programs designed to combine a passion for learning via Montessori with STEM-related topics that represent the technologies of the future. These programs offer individualized attention, encouraging children to develop essential skills in math, science, language, and the arts while nurturing their innate desire to learn. The Montessori-inspired curriculum ensures that children are prepared for the academic challenges ahead while fostering a lifelong love of learning.As the anticipated October opening draws near, parents are encouraged to act quickly to secure enrollment for their children. The demand for quality early education continues to grow, and spots at the new San Carlos campus are expected to fill up fast. Families interested in learning more about the campus and its offerings can visit the Learn And Play Montessori website or schedule a tour as the opening approaches. Those seeking city-specific information can visit https://www.cityofsancarlos.org/ , and it must be noted that the new campus comes just weeks after the opening of the Hercules , California, campus at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/ ABOUT LEARN AND PLAYMONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And PlayMontessori School ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And PlayMontessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

