Maine DACF Offers $3 Million in Grants to Study PFAS Solutions for Farmers

MAINE, September 16 - Back to current news.

September 16, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) has opened applications for $3 million in research grants to address the impact of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) on agriculture. The funding is part of the states ongoing effort to help farmers manage the challenges posed by PFAS contamination and to identify strategies to maintain viable agricultural operations.

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) has opened applications for $3 million in research grants to address the impact of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) on agriculture. The funding is part of the state's ongoing effort to help farmers manage the challenges posed by PFAS contamination and to identify strategies to maintain viable agricultural operations.

The PFAS Fund's Major Grants for the Study of PFAS in Agriculture will support research on several critical topics:

PFAS in Agricultural Settings: Water, Soil, and Plant Studies

PFAS in Agricultural Settings: Animals and Animal Product Studies

Understanding and Managing PFAS in On-Farm Settings and Products

Remediation of PFAS-Contaminated Land and Suitable Uses of PFAS-Contaminated Products

"The outcomes of these studies will, for example, help us understand which crops can safely be grown in PFAS-impacted soil, develop techniques to reduce PFAS in livestock and animal products, and explore on-field crop management strategies that minimize PFAS contamination in forages fed to dairy animals," said Beth Valentine, Director of the PFAS Fund. "This research will provide Maine farmers-and farmers across the countrywith critical tools to continue farming safely and sustainably."

Eligibility and Funding Details

DACF anticipates awarding between $100,000 and $500,000 per project, with $3 million available. While the funding is primarily geared toward academic and research institutions, partnerships with Maine-based farms and organizations are strongly encouraged. The scoring criteria will award additional points to proposals from Maine-based institutions or those collaborating with local farms.

Application Deadlines

Pre-proposals are due by October 28, 2024 .

are due by . Full proposals must be submitted by January 31, 2025.

The grants will be awarded through a competitive process based on criteria outlined in the Request for Applications (RFA). A panel of peer reviewers will evaluate the proposals. No projects have been pre-identified; all awards will be based on the competitive evaluation process.

For more information, including the full RFA, visit www.maine.gov/dacf/ag/pfas/pfas-fund-research.shtml. For inquiries, email Madeline Bruno at madeline.s.bruno@maine.gov.

The Need for Research

The PFAS Fund's enabling statute encourages DACF to fund research to support short-term farm management decisions and assess future options for viable uses of agricultural land contaminated by PFAS. During the PFAS Fund's planning stage, the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee and Research Subcommittee identified preliminary research priorities with input from farmers.

The specific research categories for this round of funding were refined by the PFAS Fund's Research Advisory Panel in consultation with DACF's PFAS Response Program, which works directly with impacted farmers.

"Our staff knows better than nearly anyone in the country what research is required to support farmers in the face of PFAS contamination," Valentine added.

Federal Support and Broader Impact

This grant program is funded by a $5 million USDA award (Agreement Number FSA23CPT0013603), with $3 million allocated for research.

"PFAS is a complex and emerging issue facing Maine farmers and other states. USDA is excited to support and partner with DACF to develop new and innovative approaches that will help farmers find solutions to mitigate the impacts of PFAS in their operations," Kale Horton, Environmental Program Manager with USDA's Farm Production and Conservation, Environmental Activities Division.

These federal funds complement the $60 million PFAS Fund established by Governor Janet Mills with bipartisan legislative support. This partnership with the USDA is part of a broader federal effort to address PFAS contamination nationwide and support farmers in making informed decisions about their land and products.

"Farmers deserve solutions to maintain their livelihoods while ensuring food safety," Valentine emphasized. "This funding will help advance applied research that offers practical solutions for Maine and beyond."

For more information about DACF's PFAS response and assistance programs, visit maine.gov/dacf/ag/pfas.