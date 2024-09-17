Announcing the Finalists and Special Mentions for the Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is excited to unveil the finalists for the prestigious Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024 (DIIA). This year's finalists represent the forefront of innovation, creativity, and technology in the art world, with projects that push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of digital art.

After rigorous evaluation by an independent Jury panel, the following projects have been selected as finalists:

- ArtCentrica (Italy): Revolutionizing art education with an online platform that offers interactive tools and access to over 8,000 high-resolution artworks, fostering immersive learning experiences.

- Ask Mona (France): Enhancing art experiences with AI-powered chatbots that engage and inform museum visitors, with plans to expand into educational sectors.

- Barnes Foundation (USA): Innovating in art education and engagement by utilizing digital tools to provide interactive and immersive experiences for their diverse audience.

- Guru Experience (USA): Developing immersive art experiences using virtual reality and other digital technologies, creating engaging and interactive art exhibitions.

- SuprSketch Corp (USA): A subscription-based platform with live digital canvases that allows artists to share their creative processes and engage with their communities in real-time.

- Sureel (USA): Offering AI tools that ensure fair attribution for creators in AI-generated content, supporting various digital forms and enabling creators to control their participation.

In addition to the finalists, the .ART Registry is thrilled to introduce two special mentions for the first time, recognizing exceptional originality and artistic contribution:

Special Mention - ORIGINALITY: Beambike (Germany): Commended for its innovative approach to sustainability by integrating technology with traditional art forms to promote environmental awareness.

Special Mention - ARTIST: SLS Studio (France): Recognized for outstanding artistic innovation of Solimán López, blending AI and blockchain to create interactive installations that challenge the boundaries of art and technology.

"We are honored to celebrate these remarkable projects that exemplify the transformative potential of technology in the art world," said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry. "These finalists and special mentions reflect the diversity and creativity that is driving the future of art, and we are excited to see how they continue to shape the industry."

The winner(s) will be announced at the Allstars gala in London on October 10th, 2024. Last year's winners included Artivive (Austria), a trailblazer in augmented reality, transforming traditional artworks into dynamic, interactive narratives, and Well of Art (Poland), revolutionizing art education with their innovative Glaze software, which brings heritage oil painting techniques to the digital classroom.

About Allstars 2024 / GP Bullhound

Allstars Awards 2024, presented by GP Bullhound, celebrates the successes and achievements within Europe’s technology universe, recognizing those shaping the industry's future and creating the global winners of tomorrow.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

