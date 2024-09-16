Readout of U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Deputies Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, September 16, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On September 16, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) convened virtually at the Deputy level. Under Secretary of Commerce Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez, and USTR Senior Advisor Cara Morrow were joined by EU TTC Deputies European Commission Directors-General Sabine Weyand and Roberto Viola.

The Deputies highlighted and encouraged progress on TTC workstreams. Deputies welcomed work on the Joint Roadmap for Trustworthy AI; collaboration on technology issues; ongoing work on disinformation and protecting human rights defenders online; coordination and collaboration on secure digital infrastructure, including 5G and subsea cables; information exchanges on investment screening best practices; and results and next steps from digital identity mapping. Deputies also highlighted continued exchanges on non-market policies and practices (NMPP) in the medical device sector, including new coordinated data monitoring, and highlighted exchanges on NMPPs in renewable sectors (e.g., wind, solar) and information-sharing on recent trade tools to counter these NMPPs. Deputies further discussed strengthening semiconductor and solar supply chains, and ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Deputies previewed the September 25 virtual meeting with Trade and Labor Dialogue (TALD) stakeholders to follow up on the (TALD) Social Partner Joint Statement on Transatlantic Forced Labor Trade Strategy and on the January 2024 Workshop recommendations on the promotion of good quality jobs for a successful, just, and inclusive green economy. They also acknowledged ongoing work between USTR and DG Trade in determining areas of collaboration based on stakeholder recommendations from the 2024 Transatlantic Initiative on Sustainable Trade (TIST) workshop.

U.S. and EU Deputies reinforced the importance of transatlantic cooperation and encouraged continued collaboration. The U.S. and EU Deputies reiterated their intention to use the remainder of 2024 to engage with U.S. and EU stakeholders to learn their views on the future of the TTC.





