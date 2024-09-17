New Campaign to Transform Mississippi Education Launches

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Mississippi, a local research and advocacy organization, launched a new campaign today with the goal of expanding K-12 education opportunities and access for every family in our state. The Mississippi Ready campaign is a movement of families ready to take a bold step toward dismantling education barriers and expanding K-12 education options to every family in Mississippi.

Over the last decade, Mississippi has seen a disturbing trend: Students are leaving the education system without the knowledge, tools, and skills they need to succeed in the workforce. Too often, employers struggle to find employees with the requisite skills needed to succeed in today’s labor market, and fewer Mississippians are participating in the state’s labor force than ever before. Mississippi Ready aims to reverse this trend by empowering Mississippi families with access to a personalized education that will prepare their children for their Mississippi future.

“Advocating for a strong education system in our state has been one of our top priorities from the very beginning,” said Grant Callen, CEO of Empower Mississippi. “The Mississippi Ready campaign was developed to give families a platform to tell their stories and join together to advocate for expanded education options so every family can match their children with the best school that works for them.”

Mississippi Ready’s mission is to ensure that every student in Mississippi is equipped with the educational tools and opportunities they need to succeed. Built on the belief that each child is unique, with distinct learning styles and aspirations, Mississippi Ready is committed to fostering an educational landscape where every student can thrive, regardless of race, income, zip code, or learning style.

Mississippi Ready will tackle a variety of education access issues in the coming years. “The heart of these issues is equal access to opportunity,” said Leah Ferretti, Director of Mississippi Ready. “Imagine a child interested in STEM, but their school lacks resources; or, consider a student thriving in arts, now able to attend a school that nurtures their talent. From allowing parents to switch public schools to more tuition-free options, we’re advocating for access because we want families to have the power to choose the best school for their child.”

Empower Mississippi invites the community and legislators to join them in standing up for students by supporting education access and school choice in Mississippi. For more information, visit MississippiReady.org.

About Empower Mississippi

Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is a solutions center, working with stakeholders to tackle Mississippi’s biggest challenges. We believe every Mississippian can rise, so our work focuses on removing barriers to opportunity so that people in the Magnolia State can earn success, contribute to their families and communities, and live meaningful lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.