Carrot River Celebrates Grand Opening of New Kindergarten to Grade 12 School

September 16, 2024

Today, students, staff and representatives of the North East School Division joined Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Premier Scott Moe to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Carrot River. This new facility marks the conclusion of the $26.9 million project that began in September 2022.

The new school, which combined Carrot River Elementary and Carrot River High schools, features a modern design and advanced amenities to support the educational needs of the community. The Government of Saskatchewan contributed a total of $24.4 million, while the remaining $2.5 million came from the community and the school division.

"We are building more than just classrooms, we are building the foundation for lifelong learning that will support development and growth," Cockrill said. "This school is not just a building, it is the result of extraordinary collaboration, planning and effort. This new school provides exciting new opportunities for our students as they progress from kindergarten to career."

The new facility is approximately 4,400 square metres and will accommodate up to 350 students. The school includes an expanded Practical and Applied Arts area.

"The grand opening of Carrot River Valley School is an exciting example of our government's commitment to making investments into the future generations of our province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy we are able to deliver this example of leading-edge infrastructure that will serve as both a hub for the community, and for high-quality education into the future."

Students from Grades 5-12 were welcomed to the new school in late January 2024, while Kindergarten through Grade 4 students came in September to start the 2024-25 school year.

"Today marks the grand opening of Carrot River Valley School, a place where the North East School Division's values, connection, empowerment, innovation and inclusion are embedded from the design phase through to the classroom environment," North East School Division Board Chair Lori Kidney said. "This new school embodies the collaboration and dedication that have made our core value a reality. The Government of Saskatchewan's investment in this vibrant community in rural Saskatchewan will enrich the future of our students for decades to come."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

