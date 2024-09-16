Saskatchewan Celebrates 10Th Annual Supply Chain Week

CANADA, September 16 - Released on September 16, 2024

Week Highlights Importance of Supply Chain to Economic Growth

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim September 15 to 21 as the 10th Annual Supply Chain Week in the province of Saskatchewan. The week is supported by Supply Chain Canada, Saskatchewan Institute, and provides an important opportunity to highlight the role a resilient supply chain plays in driving economic growth in the province.

"Our government has worked closely with suppliers and supply chain professionals to ensure all of the industries within our province, including forestry, mining, energy, manufacturing and agriculture have a strong and resilient supply chain," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "As a province that exports nearly 70 per cent of everything we produce, having a reliable supply chain network is integral to our continued economic growth. This economic growth is what allows us to make investments in Saskatchewan's strong and vibrant communities."

Saskatchewan is home to several industries that all benefit from having a robust and reliable supply chain. With an abundance of natural resources, several historic projects are currently underway in the province, including BHP's Jansen potash project, and Louis Dreyfus Company's pea and canola processing facilities in Yorkton. The province has built an effective supply chain to ensure that projects such as these function in an efficient manner that contributes positively to economic growth in Saskatchewan.

"Supply Chain Week is a vital opportunity to recognize the intricate systems that keep our global economy functioning," Saskatchewan Institute Supply Chain Canada CEO and Executive Director DonnaLyn Thorsteinson said. "It is a time to honour the unseen work of supply chain professionals, whose efforts ensure businesses remain operational, goods reach consumers, and communities stay connected."

Saskatchewan's focus on creating a strong and resilient supply chain has contributed to the rise of key economic indicators recently, with Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicating that the province's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

