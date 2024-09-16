Trusteeship and Money Management Services Expands to Support More Income Assistance Clients

CANADA, September 16 - Released on September 16, 2024

More income assistance clients with complex needs will receive help with managing their finances through an additional $250,000 announced in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget. By expanding partnerships with community-based organizations, the Ministry of Social Services can now provide trusteeship and money management supports (TAMMS) to an additional 150 clients across the province, serving up to 1,260 clients overall.

"While the majority of income assistance clients manage their finances on their own, we know some individuals need more help," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We have seen the positive impact of these services, and this expansion will ensure that even more clients have the support they need to build a better life and greater independence."

Following a Request for Supplier Qualifications, Newo Yotina Friendship Centre Inc. will join Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours Inc. (SIGN), Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service Inc. (SCIS), Eagle Heart Centre Inc., the Salvation Army's Governing Council, Phoenix Residential Society, and Prince Albert and District Community Service Centre Inc. in delivering these essential services under the outcomes-based model.

"The Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours (SIGN) is excited to continue to provide financial trusteeship to individuals in our communities," Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours Executive Director Andrew Sedley said. "SIGN and the Ministry of Social Services have had a long-lasting partnership over the past 40 years providing trustee services. These services and supports are needed more than ever in our communities. I am excited to enhance our partnership through this expansion of spaces for the SIGN Financial Trustee Program, providing much needed supports and services in the community."

"As a frontline service provider, we are acutely aware of the disproportionate number of Indigenous people facing financial hardship and in need of financial supports," Newo Yotina Friendship Centre Executive Director Teresa Innis said. "We feel that by incorporating a deep understanding of intergenerational poverty, intergenerational trauma and traditional ways into a trustee service delivery model, we will assist our Indigenous clients achieve financial autonomy and successes in ways they understand and are comfortable with. Being part of the TAMMS program will further the existing financial literacy work we do with our clients to foster financial autonomy through effective case planning that incorporates traditional Indigenous teachings alongside westernized best practices. We look forward to being a TAMMS provider, working with the Ministry of Social Services and providing quality services to all community members that require our support."

"Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service supports individuals with significant and enduring mental health challenges and who are considered hard to serve and difficult to engage," Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service (SCIS) Executive Director Jodie Semkiw said. "Trusteeship services are integral to this model of service delivery. With the expanded investment into trusteeship services, we look forward to being able to increase our service provision and continue working alongside individuals to achieve meaningful outcomes."

The expanded trusteeship and money management supports will be provided through an outcomes-based service delivery model that tailors services to client needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/financial-help/saskatchewan-income-support-sis.

